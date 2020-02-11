The first ballots in the New Hampshire area code are cast at midnight

By Gregory Krieg and Lauren Dezenski, CNN

(CNN) – The primaries for New Hampshire begin at midnight today as residents of three small townships submit the competition’s first ballots.

Dixville Notch on the northern tip of the state, near Millsfield, and Hart’s Location, further south and hidden in the White Mountains, are the first places where priority results are announced because voters vote so early.

Tiny Dixville Notch has a special place in the hearts of many observers. The midnight election tradition dates back to 1960, though this year was almost not the case because the chosen one had moved out of town – meaning that no one was available to manage the elections. Since then, the position has been filled and the tradition continues for another cycle.

The reporters and observers heading to the polling station tonight are likely to be more than the real Dixville Notch residents. According to the 2010 census, the municipality had only 12 residents.

There the voters correctly predicted the final winner of 3 of the last 5 general elections.

In terms of primary returns, it is less meaningful: in 2016 Bernie Sanders, who won the state with 22 percentage points, chose 100% (or a total of four) of the voters who voted in the democratic competition. But it was former Ohio governor John Kasich who beat Donald Trump 3-2 in the Republican race. Trump was resilient, however. He won the state’s GOP area code by about 20 percentage points when the rest of red New Hampshire had the floor.

But as the population has shrunk over the years, the fact that Dixville Notch has kept the mini-competition alive is an overwhelming success for those in charge – and a reason to smile for political junkies that make a first impression want to get what’s coming.

