We’re finally going to keep an eye on GM Cruise’s self-driving car. Tesla calls BS on the unintended acceleration requirements and a look at Subaru’s big plan to reduce emissions. All of that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

1st gear: The self-driving GM car is finally here

In 2016, General Motors bought the self-driving tech startup Cruise for “over $ 1 billion.” The intention was clear: to convert the company’s autonomous technology into a production car. Despite a hiccup last July that delayed the commercial launch of the two companies’ self-driving cars past the 2019 target (no doubt because the prototypes were reportedly “experiencing technical issues and safety concerns”), we can see this happening The first car of the partnership today.

Bloomberg, citing unknown sources, reported that the first self-driving GM cruise car will be launched today in San Francisco. According to previous GM claims, neither a steering wheel nor pedals are required. It will be a:

Specially built, autonomous electric model that is more spacious and passenger-friendly than a conventional car with a human drive. Traditional controls such as pedals and a steering wheel are missing, leaving space for commuters who share rides.

Maybe it will be a bit like these mobility capsules, in which all startups and automakers introduce us to driving around in the future.

You may know the GM Cruise self-drive program in the form of the autonomous Chevy Bolt test vehicles. In early 2018, a motorcyclist sued GM and claimed that a car involved in a self-test program had hit him. GM settled six months later.

According to a cruise spokesman, today’s car, which has not yet been named, is “definitely not a car”.

2nd gear: Tesla accuses the shorts

Last week we reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was reviewing a petition asking them to formally investigate half a million Teslas for “unintended acceleration reports”. Since then, Tesla has responded.

The automaker said yesterday there was “no accidental acceleration” in its cars, Reuters reports. In fact, the automaker went one step further and said the petition was “completely wrong” and … was brought up by a short seller. “

“In recent years we have discussed with NHTSA the majority of the complaints alleged in the petition. Whenever we checked them, the data showed that the vehicle was working properly, ”Tesla said in a blog post

A spokesman for the NHTSA declined to comment on Tesla’s statement on Monday. The agency said last week that it would “carefully review the petition and relevant data.”

It is true that Tesla likes to complain about “the shorts”, but we were skeptical in this case last week too. Michael Ballaban wrote:

But I am generally extremely skeptical of “unintentional acceleration requirements”. Almost everyone remembers the “controversy” about Toyota and the subject, which, despite great attention, has shown that older drivers confused the pedals.

And when it comes to Tesla’s and “unintentional acceleration”, I’m even more skeptical. Tesla’s own systems have built-in redundancies, and if an error occurs, the way the throttle system is constructed almost only allows the car to move at all and not move forward with sudden, unplanned force, as we described in our investigations, such a case in 2017.

Probably nothing will come of it. As you were.

3rd gear: Subaru’s big EV goal

Subaru said yesterday that it was truly a commitment to a greener, carbon-free future. The automaker announced its intention to switch at least 40 percent of its global sales to hybrid or electric cars by 2030.

According to Reuters, Subaru has plans for a “strong hybrid car” with Toyota technology that is slated to launch later this decade. “Around the same time, the company is developing a purely battery-powered electric car with Toyota,” continues the sales outlet. “Subaru said that by 2030 at least 40% of the cars sold worldwide will be battery electric vehicles or hybrids.”

However, there are some frustrations.

Subaru chief Tomomi Nakamura told the Wall Street Journal that “he hadn’t seen much evidence that Americans wanted electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids,” and was frustrated with “navigating between environmental regulations and consumer demand.” He claims the only electric vehicles that succeed in advertising are Teslas.

When the shift comes, the company naturally wants to be ready. Subaru doesn’t seem to believe that the demand will be there. Tetsuo Onuki, Chief Technology Officer, said, “To be honest, we don’t expect the market to turn into all electric vehicles in 2030. They’ll be quite expensive.”

Hybrids are good! The technology has come a long way. And I have my bet on the upcoming Toyota RAV4 Prime, which is sold out at the start. So we’ll see who is right.

4th gear: Michael Bloomberg also has EV plans

While we’re dealing with big, ambitious EV plans, let’s talk for a second about US Democratic President Michael Bloomberg.

On Friday, Bloomberg announced a plan to dramatically reduce traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions by making electric cars more accessible to low-income families and improving access to public transportation, Reuters reports. Does everything sound good, but is it too good to be true?

From history:

Bloomberg’s plan is for all new U.S. cars to be electric by 2035, reduce diesel pollution from electric trucks and buses, improve access to public transportation, and build high-speed trains.

He wants to offer low-income and low-income communities a “Clean Cars for All” program with discounts for trading old cars against electric cars.

“We are committed to moving the polluting inventory faster,” said one campaign official on anonymity before the plan was unveiled. The adjutant said Bloomberg would support taxis and ridesharing to electrify their fleets before 2035.

His plan does not specify where rare earth minerals for the new vehicles would come from.

Bloomberg aims to cut U.S. emissions related to climate change by 50% by 2030 if it wins the November vote. Reducing emissions from the energy sector and buildings are the other key elements of his plan for a clean economy.

Aggressive but okay! It all seems extremely expensive, too, and Bloomberg hasn’t set a budget metric for his ideas. So we’ll see if this helps him in the surveys at all.

5th gear: Nissan dealers are angry

Not only is the enthusiastic crowd angry with Nissan, dealers are frustrated too. Newly appointed CEO Makoto Uchida recently visited Nissan’s North American headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee to speak to retailers. They apparently gave it to him.

Nine retailers gathered to speak to Uchida, reports Automotive News. They called for “faster product updates and more support for marketing and incentives”.

They also expressed their disappointment with the “collapse in residual values ​​and profitability of the Nissan brand” and wanted to be assured by Nissan that they could improve their reputation here in the United States. The current perception, as some retailers have described it, is a “bargain brand”. Ouch.

This is the stuff Uchida wanted to hear anyway. He wanted to “know all the negatives,” a trader quoted.

Although Uchida doesn’t seem to have an immediate solution, traders seem to be a little more optimistic after talking to him. They appreciated that he was listening to them and wanted to hear the difficult news.

After Carlos Ghosn’s shot, it wasn’t easy for Nissan. Perhaps this is the starting signal that the company needed to get back in shape.

Backwards: It’s official!

