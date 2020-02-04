The first 10 minutes released for Doom Eternal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ6BnaE0Inc [/ embed]

Doom has been a cult franchise for years, although it certainly had a big boom in 2016 when a restart came out. Doom launched the franchise in the latest generation of consoles and has been fundamentally revised from the start. It was a brutal demonic punishment from FPS in which the players slipped into the role of Doom Slayer again. The portal of hell is unlocked on Mars and the only thing that protects humanity is our hero of space travel.

Doom Eternal launches some of its own overhauls, such as new weapons and even a system that allows players to visually see how an enemy deteriorates when hit. Overall, the story follows the invasion of hell on Earth and Doom Slayer is at home trying his best to free the world from the enemy invasion. While the game was initially delayed, we regularly find more information about the title, such as the announcement of a hub world in which Doom Slayer can upgrade his equipment.

Today we also learn that id Software published the first 10 minutes on YouTube. For those of you who crave a little more Doom Eternal and need something to tie yourself to until it releases on March 20, 2020, check out the gameplay material published above.

As previously mentioned, those wishing to purchase a copy of Doom Eternal can do so on March 20, 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms. It is worth noting that the Nintendo Switch platform will also be released, although it will be available later this year.

Source: YouTube