The world is seeing Australia burning, and although there is an enormous amount of generosity, concern, and benevolence in the face of this unprecedented bushfire season, an ugly underbelly of misinformation has surfaced online.

Pictures and stories of Australians from the bush to the beach choking on smoke and losing their homes are one of the sharpest illustrations for the country that show the effects of climate change. They take place exactly as experts have warned for decades. But some who insist that arsonists light the fires have taken up an alternative narrative, and it is not the circumstances that make it almost impossible to contain that are the real problem.

Figures on “intentionally lit” fires and the hashtag #ArsonEmergency have been widely distributed by prominent alt-right commentators, Donald Trump Jr. and a significant number of bots and trolls.

Persistent false statistics say that 180 to 200 people have been “arrested” for arson related to the ongoing recent fires. As a result, the current crisis would not be a crisis without these people – and the effects of climate change, from a dry, drought-stricken landscape to warmer average temperatures, will not do as much as experts say.

The “nearly 200 arsonists” statistics seem to come from a report by The Australian, a conservative national newspaper that has been accused of downplaying the fire crisis and the link between climate change and adverse fire conditions.

However, this number includes cases from all year round, not only from this fire season, but also from malicious and unintended lighting. An important context is also missing.

In the severely hit state of New South Wales, for example, the police have been facing 183 legal actions since the beginning of November, ranging from warnings to charges. Only 24 of them were charged with allegedly deliberately lighted bushfires.

This is an extremely misleading headline from a News Corp. newspaper that Don Jr. reinforces. NSW police have charged 180 people with bushfire crimes, but only a small minority have been accused of deliberately lighting fires. Http://t.co/1qqO3byYbm pic.twitter.com/P0kEaTQ4pF

– Jason Wilson (@jason_a_w) January 7, 2020

“Intentionally lit” is a category that includes starting a fire without malicious intent, e.g. For example, trying to avoid unauthorized burning on your own property or lighting a bonfire that escapes containment.

One hundred of the 183s were either for non-compliance with fire bans (e.g. lighting barbecues or campfires in prohibited areas, even if the campfires do not spread) or for the ruthless disposal of burning cigarettes or matches. A recent charge concerns the firing of fireworks that caused a grass fire in Sydney.

There’s a lot in the answer to the question, “Why did that get the headline and not the 47 people accused of throwing cigarette butts on the floor?” pic.twitter.com/BBXfEnd9AN

– Ketan Joshi (@ KetanJ0) January 7, 2020

In the other worst-affected state, Victoria, the Australian reported that 43 suspected arsonists were arrested – but that number relates to all arrests in calendar year 2019. The Prime Minister told the media that none of the current fires were final on intentional ignition to be attributed. Only one person was reportedly tried to attempt to light a fire.

In Queensland, police said that only 10 percent of the fires have been lit intentionally or maliciously since September 10.

The Arson Emergency narrative is a nasty argument that illuminates the inflammation (what sets the fire going) over the state (what keeps the fire on fire and spreads it). Fire protection experts have been reporting to the Australian government for years with increasing urgency in 2019 that it even requires the same frequency and origin of fires as in a normal brush fire season – from dry flashes to accidental sparks from power tools to arson the season would get worse because the conditions were a perfect storm of fire friendly factors.

“The fact is, fires need several factors to align themselves like planets – ignition, fuel, and conditions,” says Dr. Paul Read, an environmental criminologist and sustainability scientist from Monash University in Melbourne and co-director of the Australian National Center for Research in Melbourne Bushfire and Arson.

“We know that 85 (to 87) percent of the ignition is caused by humans. As with Australian Aborigines, fuel can be controlled using Firestick technology. However, the main effect for the sheer size and seasonality of these fires is climate change.”

“The main effect for the sheer size and seasonality of these fires is climate change.”

In November, the Sydney Morning Herald released a comment from Read, explaining how research has consistently shown that the majority of fires were caused by people in some way – 40 percent intentionally lit and 47 percent accidentally. The play was also shared with the hashtag #ArsonEmergency and by commentators with a story of downplaying or challenging climate science.

Read emailed Mashable that he would be “upset” if commentators “distorted” the reported ignition statistics investigation or used it to gloss over the environmental factors that affect the spread and intensity of fires, no matter how lit.

“Statistics from 85 to 87 percent are well supported and true across time and (research) methods, including satellites,” says Read. “But arson or ruthlessness, even shabby power lines and campfires are just the source of ignition, and there is little reason for an annual increase in arson (which is contributing to the current crisis), apart from a very severe pyromania that the police are probably already aware of is). “

“To set fire to the size and magnitude of 2019/20, the arson would suddenly have to be doubled or only one person would have to work in the different states. Climate change is there to stay.”

Even if you’re seriously concerned about arson, tackling climate change should still be worrying. It is read that for a small number of fire setters – “really malicious people who light fires on hot days and near vulnerable communities” – hotter days and harsher fire conditions may offer more inviting opportunities to start more destructive fires.

Read that there has been a relatively small increase in fire rates – some, but not all, due to the fact that more arsonists who are known to be elusive have been arrested and that the population has grown. But the increase is “not to the extent that the vastness and wildness of these fires would explain.”

“We don’t have an arson emergency.”

“We don’t have an arson emergency,” he says. “You could light the fires, but the consequences are firstly due to climate change and secondly due to the fuel pollution.”

The image of dozens of malicious fire beetles and juvenile delinquents poking their desires into the bone-dry bush with burning matches could meet the needs of people looking for an alternative to the overwhelming evidence that climate change is exacerbating the fire season. But it’s a mistake to focus only on artificial ignition, whether malicious or ruthless, instead of working to mitigate the conditions that have created a terrible new normal for Australian summers.