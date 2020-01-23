The fire brigade intervenes as GE2020 approaches

The road to the general election campaign is literally uphill.

Dublin firefighters were called to a burning election poster in Kilbarrack on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, they remind people that posters are generally attached to public infrastructures such as street lighting and fires like this can cause damage.

The rules for placing election posters are the responsibility of the Ministry of Communication, Climate Protection and the Environment.

However, the Dublin City Council notes: “In our experience in previous elections, there have been numerous complaints from drivers and pedestrians about security issues related to election posters.”

The company’s own employees also raised a number of concerns.

The main problems are posters that hide the visibility of traffic or pedestrian signals and traffic signs.

Many of the problems are caused by posters attached to masts next to signals or signs.

Other problems arise when the posters are below head height or on the floor.

“These posters can cause obstacles on footpaths and are particularly dangerous for the visually impaired,” added the city council.