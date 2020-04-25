The finale of the “Will & Grace” series: How the beloved sitcom packed for the second time

The beloved NBC comedy Will & Grace is over again.

The series packed for the second time on Thursday, April 23, and closed the chapter on its three-year recovery.

While many guest stars plunged into Will & Grace’s final bow – including Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver, each repeating their recurring characters – the series finale focused on tying the stories of four key characters played by Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen).

In the final episode of Will & Grace, Karen opened a new chapter with an old flame, Jack saw his career dreams come true, and Will and Grace packed their New York apartment to move to their new home in the suburbs, where they plan to raise their two children together.

“Everything will be so different,” Grace finally told Will just before she started working. “A whole new life.” New house, children. We’ve always been just Will and Grace. “

“It’s okay. Maybe Will and Grace have been long enough,” Will replied, assuring her later. “We’ll be great.”

Fans of the sitcom have never seen a glimpse of what a duo’s family life would be like, but with the show ending before they become parents, fans will be left wondering what Will’s daughter and Grace’s son’s name will be.

This series finale is completely different from how the show originally ended in 2006. In the original run of the series, viewers saw Jack inherit a ton of wealth, Karen lost all her money, and Will and Grace alienated each of them, living each separate life with their husbands. and children.

Eventually, the children – Will’s son Ben (Ben Newmark) and Grace’s daughter Lila (Maria Thayer) – met for the first time in college, after accidentally moving down the hall away from each other. Furthermore, Will and Grace, 20 years later, also collide and revive their friendship.

However, when Will & Grace returned to television in 2017, this ending was completely erased.

This time, the creators of the series, Max Mutuchnick and David Kohan, erased Will and Grace’s children and instead forced Grace to return to Will’s apartment after their respective separations. As for the other main members, Karen’s marriage to Stanley is on a rock and Jack got a teaching job at a community theater.

During the three seasons of recovery, things have changed for the quartets. Will esteemed announcer McCoy Whitman (Bomer) and Grace and her once rival Noah Broader (David Schwimmer) found themselves in a love affair. Karen and Stanley officially separated and Jack married an Estefan flight attendant (Brian Jordan Alvarez).

In Season 11, Will and Grace decided to become parents – Grace miraculously became pregnant, but she never learned her father’s identity, and Will hired a replacement Jenny (Demi Lovato) to marry her child.

In the penultimate penultimate episode, Will and Grace find a new home in Walkerland, where they both decide to move to change their lives. In the same episode, Karen realized she was in love with Stan and found that she felt the same way.

In the finale of the Will & Grace series, Karen will meet Stan again at the top of the Statue of Liberty, where the duo had their first date.

“I don’t think it’s over until the fat man chops in the restricted airspace,” Karen said of her ex, who had never seen her well. Then she agreed to marry Stan again. “You did terrible things, I did terrible things,” Karen said. “There are bad people on both sides.”

At the same time, Jack had a chance to see his dream of performing on Broadway. He usually planned the first, second and third understanding of the actor. In typical Jack fashion, his performance in the fictional revival of On the Town did not turn out flawlessly. His legs came out after a day of walking around the city, and he climbed the Statue of Liberty and tapped the musical.

During Jack’s show, Grace bumped into McCoy and promoted him to try to get Will’s heart back.

“Everything was so fast that he got married and the baby.” I was scared. I’m just thinking about the future, “McCoy told Will, apologizing and stressing,” a gay guy will get his Prince Charming. “

In the end, Will remained undecided about his former flame, leaving their future to “we’ll see.”

The group then met again in Will and Grace’s empty apartment to say goodbye. Will finally felt one thing he’d been trying to avoid all day: the lifelong nostalgia he’d soon left.

“I’m happy for you,” Grace told Will. “Just as you’ll be happy when it happens to me.”