The final preparations for the Super Bowl are on the way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The clock is ticking while we wait for the kick-off of the confrontation between Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Until that time, the final preparations are underway!

Balloons, napkins, plates, you name it! The biggest sports weekend requires a party!

“Usually this time of the year is really slow for us after Christmas. But we’ve seen a lot of people come in for the last couple of weeks for different 49ers, Chiefs, even just plain things with a football theme for displays and parties, “said Joshua Dowden, Party Maker Supervisor.

Making parties great is the goal of Party Makers, especially for last-minute shoppers. But Super Bowl LIV is not the only thing that people celebrate this weekend.

“He (Mayson James) happened to be born in the Super Bowl weekend, so we’re going to celebrate his birthday and the contest,” said Mitch James, proud father.

There is still time to collect decorations and food at the last minute, but your choices may be limited.