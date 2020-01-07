The final day is here in New Terminator: Resistance Launch Trailer

Loading...

Judgment Day is here and celebrates the release of Terminator: Resistance Launch Trailer has been released and shows a future in which mankind is fighting against the machines.

Check out the short trailer below and let us know in the comments if you will pick up this game today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JY4ENFMGRrY [/ embed]

The short trailer shows high octane action and fast gameplay, while Los Angeles is under attack and in the middle of the war. We also get a detailed look at what the gameplay will consist of, and that’s a cover-based first person shooter. There seems to be a lot of action as you have to compete with tons of different enemy types ranging from classic T-800 models to larger machines. The game looks pretty solid if you are a fan of the world that created the original films.

Terminator: Resistance takes place in a dark, dystopian future in which humanity is at war with machines. It is up to you, the soldiers, to turn off the machines and restore humanity. Terminator: Resistance is released today on all consoles in North America. Are you going to pick up this title?

Source: PS Youtube