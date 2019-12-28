The filming of the music video ends in 2 deaths, 6 injuries after an apparent shooting

Loading...

Two people were killed during an apparent shooting during filming while filming a music video in the Houston area on Friday night, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. At least six others were injured. They called the officers around 9:30 p.m. Local time to a residential neighborhood near Berwyn in Harris County to receive reports of a shooting, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at a press conference on the scene. When the officers arrived, they found a group of young men with gunshot wounds, two of whom were dead. The men were in the parking lot of an office complex filming a rap video when they were "ambushed" by shooters who were "in cars." and feet "shooting at the parking lot, Gonzalez said. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, four other victims were transported to local hospitals and two more victims arrived in area hospitals with related gunshot wounds, Captain J. Shannon of the Harris County Sheriff's Officer reported, tweeted. Investigators are investigating what led to the deadly shooting. The investigation is expected to be complex, according to Gonzalez because the crime scene was very large. Investigators are still trying to identify the suspects and a motive. When asked if the shooting was related to gangs, Gonzalez said: "I will not rule out that, but I will not say that it was because we simply do not know."

