The fights of the third period of the avalanche continue in defeat against Minnesota

December 27, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; Minnesota Wild's right wing, Mats Zuccarello (36), scores a goal beyond Colorado Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz (39) while defender Cale Makar (8) defends in the third period at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Self-inflicted injuries have determined the result of the last three games at home for Avalanche.

The Avs fought early, but defended themselves, finally took the lead before giving up three straight in the third and falling 6-4 to the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Colorado (12-23-3) has led in the third period of each of its last three home games and has come out with zero points.

"I think those who were before the break were tired boys, not defending," forward forward Matt Calvert said after scoring twice in defeat. "We let in many of those goals tonight, the second goal was all about me, that's just that I'm lazy." We have to clean that up, but if we do, we will be a good hockey team here. "

The Avs lost 2-0 early before scoring twice late in the first period to tie the game. Captain Gabe Landeskog's second goal was perhaps the highlight of the night. Landeskog picked up the disc in the center of the ice and went through the two wild defenders before beating the goalkeeper.

After Minnesota defended itself to take a 3-2 lead in the second, the Avs needed another goal at the end of the period to tie the game again. Center Nathan MacKinnon scored on the 22nd of the season as leader of his team, redirecting a shot of the precious rookie Cale Makar from his skate. The avalanche used that momentum to take a 4-3 lead early in the third.

But Colorado could not close it again. Minnesota tied the game, took the lead and added an empty cap to give Colorado its fourth regulatory loss in six games.

"They are careless plays," said Avs coach Jared Bednar. "Rollovers, we lose a guy in the net, a couple of bad angle shots."

The goalkeeper of Av Pavel Francouz, who had not lost in regulation in 12 games, finished with 27 saves.

"It's mixed with the rest of the team," Bednar said. "It's just not a complete game of him."

Takeaway

The top line of Avs is scoring, but fighting defensively. MacKinnon, Landeskog and fellow lineman Mikko Rantanen have been on the ice for seven goals in the last three games. Despite taking into account two goals, the trio finished a combined minus-4 in the loss.

Colorado has fought the Central Division. The Avs fall to 6-7-0 against opponents of the division. They are 1-2 against Minnesota and 0-2 against the Dallas Stars, who will play tomorrow on the road.

Stat of the Night

Playing in his first game in almost three weeks, Makar played a team record 23:23. He finished with an assist and two shots on goal.