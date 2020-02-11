The Fido Alliance is supported by Apple to replace passwords

The Fido Alliance, an organization dedicated to eliminating the need for passwords, got a big boost last week when Apple signed up as a board member. Fido stands for Fast IDentity Online.

Apple did not appear to be ready to announce its support immediately as tweets were quickly deleted by a Fido Alliance conference, but as of today, the news is official …

On the French website MacG, a tweet, which has since been deleted, was found with a photo (below) of a conference foil with the Apple logo and the text “New Board Member”.

While this tweet did not last long, Apple was added to the official website today alongside technology companies such as Amazon, Arm, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft and Samsung. A number of well-known financial companies are also board members, including American Express, ING, Mastercard, Paypal, Visa and Wells Fargo.

The problem with passwords

I have argued for years that passwords are terrible.

They used to be fine when we only needed a handful of them, but nowadays you need a password to do everything from transferring photos from a camera to an iPad to ordering a pizza. We probably have hundreds of the damn things each.

And passwords are particularly terrible on iOS devices – we have to toggle an on-screen keyboard between letters, numbers and symbols several times to enter a single password.

Biometric authentication like Face ID and Touch ID helps as well as password management, but there are still annoying cases where you have to enter them manually.

Passwords are even worse for non-techs because they often use the same password for almost all websites, apps, and services. This means that all other logins will be compromised as soon as they are hacked. (Hackers generally look for credentials on poorly secured websites and then try them out on valuable ones.)

How the Fido Alliance wants to replace passwords

According to the Fido Alliance proposal, trusted devices should replace passwords. This would work something like Apple’s two-factor authentication (2FA) with Apple devices. When you try to sign in to a new Apple device using your Apple ID, the company sends a code to a trusted device and you enter that code.

With the Apple system, this is an additional step. However, the Fido Alliance wants a similar approach to password replacement – and you wouldn’t have to enter any code.

For example, if you try to log in to a website on your iPhone, just enter your username and an authentication request will be sent to one of your other registered devices, e.g. B. an Apple Watch. Simply tap to authorize. If you access a service on your Mac, you can also approve it on your iPhone – and so on.

Although this sounds like a weaker security, it is actually safe. Only one of your own trusted devices can make an authentication request than you, and only another of your own trusted devices can approve that request. An attacker who wants to masquerade as you must have two of your trusted devices and be logged in to both. For example, you need your iPhone and passcode, your Mac and your password.

The Apple system is limited to its own devices, but Allianz wants all manufacturers to follow this approach. So you can also log in on an Android smartphone, Android tablet, Chromebook, Windows PC or other trusted device.

Another Fido Alliance board member, Nok Nok Labs, is already offering an SDK for the Apple Watch.

There is still a lot to do before we finally say goodbye to passwords. Basically every website – or at least every web and app authentication system – has to register. However, Apple’s weighting should do a lot to accelerate interest.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enDbv-Ua1CI (/ embed)