The fictional NH Village of ‘Our Town’ exposes American rock

Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, with his story about fictional Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire in the years prior to the First World War, was nostalgic about an America that ceased to exist long before the piece debuted on Broadway in 1938. But it wasn’t just the nostalgia that drew the audience to Our Town during the Great Depression. It was the hope of the play, and this year, as the New Hampshire primary is approaching, Our Town deserves a second look.

The essence of Wilder’s rendition of Grover’s Corners is the same kind of belief in the fundamental decency of people that we see in Frank Capra’s rendition of Bedford Falls in his 1946 film, It’s a Wonderful Life. For Wilder, the values ​​of Grover’s Corners are the values ​​that support America.

Our city is presented on a bare stage with no landscape and few props. A Stage Manager introduces the audience to Wilder’s main characters and then lets them speak independently. The romantic lovers in the play are George Gibbs, son of the city doctor, and Emily Webb, his lover in high school. But George, despite being a doctor’s son, doesn’t leave Grover’s Corners and goes to college. He has a very different idea of ​​success. He becomes a local farmer and marries Emily. They live a full life until Emily dies while giving birth to their second child.

At the heart of Our Town is Wilder’s belief that the ties that the residents of Grover’s Corners have with each other are the key to their happiness. These pre-political ties make the social institutions of Grover’s Corners flourish, and with perspective, the characters of Wilder realize this. When Emily Gibbs returns to Grover’s Corner during a short visit from heaven, she chooses to watch her 12th birthday party instead of an exceptional event. As she looks at how she interacts with her family, she exclaims, “Oh, earth, you’re too great for someone to realize you.”

“In ‘Our Town’ there are few angry moments because the characters of Wilder have such a strong sense of their obligations to each other.”

Over the years, the role of Stage Manager in Our Town has been a major attraction because it gives the actor playing the role the opportunity to explain the virtues of Grover’s Corners to an audience that may think the virtues were outdated. Orson Welles took part in a radio performance of the 1939 piece. Thornton Wilder himself played the Stage Manager in a radio version of 1946 and in 2002 Paul Newman played the role for stage productions in Westport, Connecticut and New York City.

There are few angry moments in Our Town because Wilder’s characters have such a strong sense of their obligations to each other. In the one scene in the play in which he expresses his disappointment with his son, Dr. Gibbs George that he hears a funny sound from his office. “And what do you think it was?” He asks. “It was your mother who chopped wood … I assume she’s tired of asking you.”

The scene ends with Dr. Gibbs says, “I knew I just needed to focus your attention on it.” Whether such an appeal to basic decency can work in today’s bitter climate is more difficult to know, but we only need to turn to President John Kennedy’s 1956 bestseller, Profiles in Courage, his investigation of political courage in action, to to see a modern president who believed in the shared values ​​of Our Town.

For Kennedy, these common values ​​were not dated or destined to fade. In profiling eight political figures that he admired for their willingness to go beyond self-interest, Kennedy emphasized the qualities that he believed they share with the rest of us when we are at our best. Political courage was a democratic virtue for Kennedy. “To be brave,” Kennedy wrote in his Wilder-like conclusion at Profiles in Courage, “requires no exceptional qualifications, no magic formula, no special combination of time, place, and circumstance. It’s an opportunity that will come sooner or later presented. “

.