The Ferrari F50 Berlinetta Prototipo is the most important F50 of all

Worldwide Auctioneers is set to auction the only 1995 Ferrari F50 Berlinetta Prototipo on January 15 when it is sold in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This F50 is the very first prototype ever built and has been widely driven by journalists and Ferrari test drivers on the Fiorano test track and on the roads around Maranello. In fact, it was led by people like Dario Benuzzi, Niki Lauda, ​​Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi. In addition, it also doubled as the first F50 show car and made appearances at the Geneva Motor Show in 1995, at the “ Ferrari Days ” at Spa-Francorchamps in 1995, “ Tutti la Ferrari in Pista ” at the Mugello in 1995 and at the Tokyo Motor Show that same year.

In addition, the F50 Berlinetta Prototipo served as the basis for the scale models produced by Bburago, Maisto, Tamiya, Revell and others. It was also the car featured in the official Ferrari press photos of the F50.

After completing all of its testing and promotion tasks, the car was rebuilt by the factory and delivered to its owner in Belgium. It remained in this collection until 2006, when it was sold to Ferrari collector David Walters of Burbank, California in 2007 and exhibited at numerous events. It has since belonged to three other people and will be sold at auction with Ferrari Classiche certification and all original accessories. The car has only traveled 1,400 miles (2,253 km) since it was rebuilt.

The atmospheric 4.7-liter V12 derived from the F1 of the F50 is truly iconic and produces no less than 510 hp and 345 lb-ft (467 Nm) of torque. With only 1,400 miles under his belt, the engine should run as well as it left the factory for the first time.

