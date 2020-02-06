The female senators who voted to accuse Donald Trump are not spoken

US President Donald Trump takes the stage at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention and trade fair in Austin, Texas on January 19, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

Just like that, Donald Trump’s accusation trial is ready. If it seems like the process came and went fairly quickly, it’s because it did. Last week, Republican senators blocked a vote that would have introduced more important evidence into the trial, including important witnesses and documents. On Wednesday, senators voted in an unsurprising movement in an almost party vote to acquit Trump from the two charges against him – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

But Trump was not acquitted by a large majority. The results, which were 47-53 and 48-52 on each count, include a Republican vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power – Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to get out of the party. It was a surprising turn that would certainly make him a target within the GOP, but it was Democratic women like presidential hopeful who continued to vote strongly from the start.

Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren – as well as Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tammy Duckworth and other female senators – who have argued for Trump’s accusation and removal from the office, and are not going to remain silent now that he will remain in the office.

“I am sick of what my Republican colleagues have said,” Klobuchar said in a recent MSNBC interview. “I think this is a search for the truth. Regardless of how they will vote for deposition, I think one of the most critical moments was that we had those 51-49 votes on witnesses. They didn’t want to hear the truth. ”

On Twitter, Warren applauded Romney for his vote to condemn, but condemned the majority of Republican senators who refused to do the same. “Donald Trump put pressure on a foreign government to interfere in our elections,” Warren said. “He undermined our diplomatic relations and put our national security at risk. He exploits our government for his personal gain – and Republicans just voted to protect him. “

Donald Trump put pressure on a foreign government to get involved in our elections. He undermined our diplomatic relations and endangered our national security. He exploits our government for his personal gain – and Republicans just voted to protect him.

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 5, 2020

She added that these are “difficult times”, but giving up is not the way forward. The Massachusetts senator encouraged her followers to hold on to hope. “People are frustrated and angry – but we should not be discouraged,” Warren said. “Now more than ever we have to choose courage and hope over fear. This is our moment to fight back. We have previously reported corruption, and we will do it again. “

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who stopped the elections in 2020, also spoke out against the republican-led vote after weeks of democrats demanding that witnesses be allowed to testify in Trump’s investigation. Gillibrand, who called the House’s research results “disturbing”, has been advocating serious action against Trump from the start.

Those who do not have courage right now – those who do not want to do what they know is right in their conscience – will be remembered as accessory.

– Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) 5 February 2020

Now for the first time there is a deposed president who is re-electing. Some messages on social media have suggested that since the Senate has not condemned Trump, he can now run two additional conditions. However, Poynter Institute fact auditors have confirmed that those claims are not true. Yet he can certainly be re-elected for another term, a reality that the American public should not overlook if they go to the polls in November.

Related Content:

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

What is the next step in Trump’s Impeachment Senate Trial

Where on earth is Melania Trump?

Three women make history as accusation managers