The Feds want you to leave your emotional support animals at home

Picture: Jason Tochinsky

Flying is already hell, and US Department of Transportation fascists want to make everything even more stressful by proposing new rules to “change the definition of an aviation animal and take safeguards to ensure safety and reduce the likelihood of passengers traveling, If you plan to travel on airplanes with your pets, you can incorrectly claim that your pets are service animals. ”

These new rule changes were announced on Wednesday and, according to Bloomberg, would prevent all animals from flying with emotional support. The transportation department plans to take action against aviators who abuse a service animal hole that allows trained service animals to travel for free while people have to pay to bring their pets. This has created chaos, and a crazy number of living things are being used as support animals.

Passengers have attempted to fly with many different unusual animal species, such as peacocks, ducks, turkeys, pigs, iguanas and various other animal species as emotional support or service animals, which has caused confusion among airline staff and additional investigations into service animals.

Listen, my emotional support, turkey Alice, has led me through hard times, Delta. I need her. We need each other. Not only are there obvious safety concerns (a man on a flight in 2016 was attacked by a rescue animal and required 28 stitches, according to the BBC), but also permission to allow pets to slide under the radar instead of trained service animals ”undermines trust the public in the real support of animals that hinder people and that need to get around daily.

Here is the final rule from the DOT itself:

The proposed changes are designed to ensure that our aviation system is safe for the traveling public and accessible to people with disabilities. In particular, the department proposes to define a service animal as a dog within the meaning of the ACAA provisions in 14 CFR Part 382, ​​who is trained individually to perform work or tasks for the benefit of a qualified person with a disability, including a physical, sensory person is, psychiatric, intellectual, or other intellectual disability.

Under the new rules, pet owners would have to sign a waiver of their pets’ education and health, and any owner caught lying could be sentenced to prison. There is widespread support for regulatory changes in the aviation industry, and the Flight Attendants Association (CWA) said in a statement that “Hopefully the days of Noah’s ark in the air will end”.

This proposed rule change is frustrating for me personally, as I am sure that it applies to all of you. Alice may be a flightless bird, but I am not, so she will miss our annual trip to the Bahamas. My emotional turkey support got a basic tan for nothing. Many thanks.