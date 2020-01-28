Dive overview:

Judge Kathryn Vratil, US District Court, destroyed most of the state’s “ag-gag” law and ruled it was against the first amendment to freedom of expression by criminalizing undercover investigations by animal welfare activists at factory farms and slaughterhouses .

In its 39-page opinion of 22 January, Vratil wrote that the Kansas law adopted in 1990 discriminates against certain expressions based on the content and is therefore unconstitutional. “The law clearly focuses on negative views on animal facilities and therefore discriminates on the basis of a position,” the ruling said.

The plaintiffs – the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the Center for Food Safety, Shy 28, Inc. and Hope Sanctuary – filed a lawsuit in December 2018 and claimed that the law violated freedom of expression. The defendants mentioned were Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt. A Schmidt spokesperson told the Associated Press that the decision will be reviewed before the state decides on the next steps.

Judge Vratil’s decision was somewhat mixed in this case. Although it has accepted the motion of the plaintiffs for summary proceedings, which means that the unconstitutional parts of the law – the Law on the Protection of Agricultural Crops and Field Crops and Research Facilities – cannot be legally enforced, some parts remain. Those sections make it a crime to physically damage animals and facilities, and they impose civil penalties for violations.

ALDF executive director Stephen Wells said in a release that the judge’s opinion is a victory for the millions of animals kept for meat on factory farms.

“For 30 years, Kansas legislators have prevented whistleblowers from investigating cruel conditions on factory farms with this unconstitutional law,” he said.

The “ag-gag” law of Kansas was the oldest of all such laws in the United States. Coalitions formed by the Animal Legal Defense Fund have destroyed similar laws in Idaho, Iowa and Utah. Lawsuits against “ag-gag” laws in Arkansas and North Carolina still work through the courts. According to the ALDF, Montana, North Dakota and Missouri are the only places with ‘ag-gag’ laws that have still not been challenged in court. Every state law that has been challenged has been destroyed.

It is possible that this decision of the federal court in Kansas sets a precedent for this type of legislation in other states or influences the legislators to make this type of legislation more careful to prevent complaints about unconstitutionality. Elected officials in Sunflower State, one of the country’s main agricultural producers, may also decide to appeal against the judge’s judgment or amend the existing law to make it less likely to face further legal challenges.

If the state decides to adhere to the new status quo, producers in Kansas can still appeal to the courts if their farms or animals are harmed, and perpetrators can receive civil penalties if they are convicted. Those remaining parts of the law are perhaps their best line of defense against animal welfare activism – unless the state appeals and a higher court decides to go in a different direction.

It is likely that poultry, pork and beef producers in Kansas have followed the progress of this case. Several large producers do a lot of their livestock farming and processing in the state. One of the largest producers is Hormel Foods, with a precooked bacon factory in Wichita that has recently been expanded. In 2017, Tyson Foods planned to build a $ 300 million poultry processing plant near Tonganoxie, Kansas, but decided to build it in Tennessee instead, following a local objection to the project. At the time, Tyson said it would still consider locations in Kansas for future factories.