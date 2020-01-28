The Featherstone Rovers Ladies Team will play a game to honor Natalie Harrowell's legacy

A memorial game is played to celebrate the life and career of Featherstone Rovers player Natalie Harrowell.

Natalie, 29, passed away last year.

The game will take place at the LD Nutrition Stadium in February

She was one of the longest-serving players on the team and a leader on and off the field. She won the Club’s Woman of Steel Award in 2019.

She represented England and was determined to extend her three caps in the future.

Although she was an enthusiastic supporter of Hull FC, she liked to play for Featherstone, but declined many opportunities to play for other clubs.

Team manager Becky Higgins said: “It is difficult for everyone, Natalie was really open-minded.

“The game will take place before the start of the season. Half of the stadium is open to the public to watch the memorial game to celebrate Nat’s legacy.”

It will take place on Saturday, February 15th at 1:00 p.m. at the LD Nutrition Stadium in Featherstone, where the Featherstone Rovers Ladies Team will compete against a selected West Hull team.

The organizers say the event is public, but are asking for a £ 5 donation to the RFL Benevolent Fund, a charity that supports the well-being of players and their families in difficult times.

At 10:30 a.m. there is a festival for the under 12 year olds from the clubs in the region, where mascots and flags start the day.

Becky said, “We have retired Natalie’s 12th number so that no one else will play that number.”

“Nat had good morals. She was very vocal, but that’s why she was respected – above all, a friend for everyone.

“We would like to thank everyone involved, the family of Natalie, Amy Hardman, Steve Gill and Davide Longo.”

Natalie was also a women and girl development officer at Wakefield Trinity. Her role helped to attract more girls and women to the sport.