The FDA approves the first vaccine for the prevention of Ebola virus

Loading...

The US Food and Drug Administration first approved a vaccine in the United States for the prevention of the deadly Ebola virus, the agency announced Thursday. The vaccine, Ervebo, was developed by Merck and protects against Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire Ebolavirus in people over 18, the FDA said in a statement. EVD cases in the US UU. They are very rare and usually occur when people who are already infected with the virus have traveled to the country or when health workers have become infected by treating the sick. by EVD. "While the risk of Ebola virus disease in the US remains low, the US government remains deeply committed to fighting the devastating Ebola outbreaks in Africa, including the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, "Anna Abram, deputy commissioner of the FDA for Politics, Legislation and International Affairs, said in a press release. Related video: Ebola survivor with bicycle helps calm fear in Congo Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar called the new vaccine "a triumph of the global American health leadership". The Zaire strain of Ebola virus has caused more than 2,000 deaths in the current outbreak in eastern DRC, and more than 11,000 deaths during an outbreak in 2014. In West Africa, the Ebola virus is highly contagious and is transmitted through from direct contact with blood, body fluids and the tissue of infected animals or wild people. It is also transmitted through surfaces and materials that have come into contact with an infected person or animal.

The US Food and Drug Administration first approved a vaccine in the United States for the prevention of the deadly Ebola virus, the agency announced Thursday.

The vaccine, Ervebo, was developed by Merck and protects against Ebola virus disease caused by Ebola Zaire virus in people over 18, the FDA said in a statement.

EVD cases in the US UU. They are very rare and usually occur when people who are already infected with the virus have traveled to the country or when health workers have become infected when treating people with EVD.

"While the risk of Ebola virus disease in the United States remains low, the United States government remains deeply committed to fighting the devastating outbreaks of Ebola in Africa, including the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, "Anna Abram, deputy commissioner of FDA Policy, Legislation and International Affairs, said in a press release.

Video reported: Ebola survivor with bicycle helps relieve fear in Congo

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, described the new vaccine as "a triumph of the global American health leadership."

The Zaire strain of Ebola virus has caused more than 2,000 deaths in the current outbreak in eastern DRC, and more than 11,000 deaths during an outbreak in 2014 in West Africa.

The Ebola virus is highly contagious and is transmitted through direct contact with blood, body fluids and the tissue of infected animals or wild people. It is also transmitted through surfaces and materials that have come into contact with an infected person or animal.

.