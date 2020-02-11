The FBI makes a bizarre statement about pro-choice terrorism

The FBI is expanding its focus on domestic terrorism, and that includes violence against choice – although such violence is so vanishingly rare, it is anything but existing.

As a testimony to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, FBI director Christopher Wray revealed that the agency “recently changed our terminology as part of a broader reorganization of the way we categorize our domestic terrorism efforts.” It is part of a much-praised new impetus for the agency’s domestic focus on terrorism following an emerging tide of predominantly white supremacist terrorism.

Among the four broad categories of domestic terrorism that the FBI faces, Wray said, “abortion violent extremism.”

But Wray spoke not only about the pro-life extremism that kills abortion providers in their churches, he hurried to add, but “people on both sides of that issue who commit violence on behalf of different views on that subject.”

His questioner, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Was surprised at the apparent equivalence of Wray: “People on both sides of this issue do not commit violence.” In fact, the FBI pointed to The Daily Beast on just one episode of pro-choice-inspired terrorism – one that did not involve an actual act of violence, but rather a threat in an online commentary section.

“The FBI pointed out to The Daily Beast only one episode of pro-choice-inspired terrorism – one that did not involve an actual act of violence, but rather a threat in an online commentary section.”

But Wray insisted: “Well, we’ve actually had a variety of violence under it, believe it or not. But eventually. “Bass asked:” Really, that buildings blow up and threaten doctors? “Instead of responding, Wray went on to detail the next domestic FBI terrorism category, one about” animal rights and environmental extremism. “

Wray’s comments were not the agency’s first instance to promote the idea of ​​pro-choice violence as a real threat.

In 2017, the FBI issued a short “Reference for Abortion Extremism” during a counter-terrorism training course for local law enforcement, with a list of “pro-choice extremists” as a group of domestic terrorists. The document, first reported by Jezebel, claimed that these extremists “believe it is their moral duty to protect those who provide or receive abortion services” – even though this document noted that only one “pro-choice extremist” had ever been prosecuted . In addition, an earlier FBI training document that the ACLU had obtained in 2012 referred to pro-choice violence, but did not provide “a single example of violence against abortion opponents,” the ACLU wrote.

“Abortion violent extremism,” of whatever nature, accounts for only a small percentage of the FBI’s domestic terrorism cases. Wray on Wednesday that the “biggest threat” of domestic terrorism comes from what he called “racist / ethnically motivated extremists.” Out of about 850 ongoing cases quoted by a senior FBI official in May congress reports, about half concerned concerns against anti-government extremism and another 40 percent concerned racist terrorism. That leaves about 85 cases of violence motivated by animal rights, ecological decline, abortion and various cases. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the total tax and the distribution is still current.

But abortion extremism has no “both sides.” The primary case of violent pro-choice extremism that the FBI pointed out to The Daily Beast – the same cited in the 2017 FBI document – is the 2012 belief of Theodore Schulman, who had a long history of threatening anti-abortion activists.

Schulman’s ultimate demise was the result of placing a threat in the commentary section of religious conservative outlet First Things: “if Roeder is acquitted, someone will respond by killing”, Princeton’s Robert George and Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for life , he wrote. That itself spoke about the discrepancy in violence between the two parties. “Roeder” was a reference to Scott Roeder, who murdered the abortion provider George Tiller in the foyer of a Wichita church in 2009.

Other cases of anti-abortion violence include a trio of bomb attacks in abortion clinics in Florida in 1985, a series of arson attacks at a clinic in Washington in 1983 and a shooting in 2015 at a Colorado Planned Parenthood in which three were killed. Between 1993 and today, anti-abortion activists killed 11 people and tried to kill another 26, according to the National Abortion Federation.

“Anti-choice violence as we know it is constant, pervasive and escalating dramatically, threatening civil liberties and the lives of our patents, our members, our society,” NAF President Katherine Ragsdale told The Daily Beast.

Wray’s comments, she added, represent a “danger to public perception.”

“It tars everyone with the same brush, while in fact pro-choice people just don’t do this,” she said.

The Daily Beast has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FBI to record the extent of its focus on alleged violent extremism against choice.

“The agency seems to understand a small number of unrelated incidents that are not part of an organized attempt to falsely suggest that such a” domestic terrorist movement “exists.”

– former FBI special agent Mike German

Mila Johns, a researcher of domestic terrorism who is affiliated with the Global Terrorism Database of the University of Maryland, said that violence was “a lot crooked in the other direction,” the anti-abortion side, and called Wray’s equivalence a very political statement ‘.

The database, which has been tracking terrorist attacks around the world since 1970, records about 300 incidents related to anti-abortion violence and none for pro-choice violence. However, an Austin woman was accused in 2016 of throwing a rough Molotov cocktail at protesters against abortion. And last year, an 85-year-old protestant against abortion in San Francisco was knocked to the ground after he tried to block the bicycle spokes of a man who appears to have stolen the banner of a pro-life group.

Dr. Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue – a radical anti-abortion group who specifically moved his headquarters to Wichita, Kansas to focus on Dr. Tiller – said his movement threatened to be threatened. He estimated that in the last two decades he had filed between 20 and 50 complaints with federal law enforcement, for everything from anthrax fears to online harassment. Christopher Thompson, resident of Wichita, was noted last year was sentenced to 12 months in jail for making threatening phone calls to the office and Operation Rescue employees.

But when asked about specific cases of pro-choice violence, Newman only mentioned the murder of James Pouillon, an Operation Save America activist who was shot while protesting abortion outside high school in 2009. (The judge said that the murderer’s motivations were not tied to abortion.) Newman refused to give examples of violence with abortion rights of the magnitude and magnitude of that violence issued by the anti-abortion movement. “You have your score card and I have mine,” he said. “They are all terrible.”

The FBI’s position is that pro-choice activists and groups that are not involved in violence need not worry about the new domestic terrorism categorization. “We do not investigate ideology or rhetoric or anything,” Wray testified.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment, but pointed to comments from the former assistant director of the counter-terrorism office, Mike McGarrity, last June. “It is important to remember that, in line with our mission to protect the American people and uphold the US constitution, no FBI investigation can be opened solely on the basis of activities protected by the first amendment , “McGarrity explained to a home panel. in June. “On the contrary, domestic investigations into terrorism among individuals are opened on the basis of information about the prevention or threat of violent criminal actions by the individual to promote an ideology.”

However, earlier episodes during the 18-year war against terrorism show that the FBI does not always make a rigid distinction between ideology that should not be investigated and violence. In 2011, Quantico’s counterterrorism training included instructional material that viewed Islam as an ideology rather than a religion, violently ingrained in its doctrines. The purpose of the training was to portray Islam itself as a threat to national security – which was ominous enough for a research entity with broad internal powers for the Obama administration to have the training material removed.

Michael German, a former special FBI agent who investigated domestic terrorism, said the FBI was not only concerned with false equivalence, but “producing an imaginary violent movement,” reminiscent of the now-thrown-away “black identity extremism” category. .

The agency “appears to contain a small number of unrelated incidents that are not part of an organized attempt to falsely imply that such a” domestic terrorist movement “exists,” said German, now at the Brennan Center for Justice. “This is a misleading analysis of a questionable goal, apparently to satisfy a certain political constituency, which an objective law enforcement agency should not do.”

But for some in the field of reproductive rights, the threat of anti-abortion violence is enough to be willing to accept dubious FBI categorization to ensure that it is investigated.

“Those of us in this movement have lost friends and family,” Ragsdale said. “Investigate escalating violence in all respects.”

“And if politics requires that you have a category that says pro-choice violence, go ahead,” she added. “I would like to see if anything ever pops up.”

.