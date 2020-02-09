The FBI is investigating an agent’s shooting in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – The FBI has confirmed that one of its agents was involved in a shootout in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco late Saturday night.

The agent was off duty at the time of the shootout – according to the San Francisco Police Department – and it was reported around 11:34 p.m. at 500 block of Ashbury Street, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said. FBI officials did not confirm whether the agent was on duty at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday or not. The agent was not identified.

The man who was shot was taken to the Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Andraychak. The federal agent was not injured.

“The FBI takes every shooting event involving our agents or task force members seriously. According to the FBI policy, the FBI inspection department examines the shooting event,” said FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel. “The review process is thorough and objective and will be carried out as soon as possible under the circumstances. As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide additional information at this time.”

Neither Andraychak nor Zackel could confirm whether the shot man was a suspect of criminal investigation. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the shootout.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police at (415) 575-4444, or can send tips to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.

