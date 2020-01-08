The FBI cannot unlock Gunman's iPhones and asks Apple for help

Loading...

The FBI is asking Apple for help deciphering two iPhones believed to be owned by Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the man suspected of being the target of a shooting attack that killed three people at Marine Airport in the past month Pensacola, Florida.

The request came in a letter that FBI General Counsel Dana Boente sent to her counterpart at Apple on Monday, NBC News reported. Boente said that the FBI investigators received a warrant to investigate the phones, but were unable to guess the passwords needed to unlock and decrypt their content. The 21-year-old Alshamrani fired a round into one of the phones. Alshamrani, a lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, died in the gunfire on December 6th. An FBI spokeswoman confirmed the letter was sent, but declined to describe the content of the letter and led an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Apple officials wrote, “We have the greatest respect for law enforcement and have always worked cooperatively to assist in their investigation. When the FBI requested information from us about the case a month ago, we gave them all the data we own and we will continue to support them with the data available. “

Company officials did not say whether Apple would comply with the government’s request.

A new standoff?

Apple’s letter and response could be the first steps to reviving a national encryption stalemate, and the responsibility of technology companies to help law enforcement circumvent this patent situation in their products. In 2016, the FBI received a court order asking Apple to unlock and decrypt the iPhone used by Syed Rizwan Farook. A killing spree in San Bernardino, California in 2015 killed 14 and injured 17 others.

In particular, the FBI wanted Apple to create a custom firmware version that circumvents protection that cleans up an iPhone after 10 failed attempts to enter a passcode. FBI officials said in court documents and congressional certificates that they had no other way of accessing the contents of the iPhone so that investigators could determine whether Farook and his wife (who also participated in the shootings and died) were acting in concert with others deadly attack. The government relied on an 18th century law called All Writs to get Apple’s support.

Apple vigorously opposed the FBI request. In a spirited letter to Apple customers, CEO Tim Cook warned that the back door once created would pose a threat to all iPhone users. Cook argued that if Apple were forced to bypass protecting the shooter’s iPhone, Apple would create a dangerous precedent that would undermine people’s privacy and security everywhere.

“The government suggests that this tool can only be used once on a phone,” he wrote. “But that’s just not true. Once created, the technology can be used again and again on any number of devices.”

The dispute was resolved six weeks after the government received the order when government lawyers dropped the case and reported that FBI investigators had decrypted Farook’s iPhone 5C and no longer needed Apple’s help. Then FBI director James Comey later suggested that the agency paid more than $ 1.3 million to an undisclosed company to crack the phone’s encryption.

Critics of the government inquiry said the FBI reversal supports their argument that investigators are unnecessary for extra help because they have other, less intrusive means of decrypting the contents of the phone. The U.S. Department of Justice Inspectorate later concluded that FBI personnel were not exhausting all the resources available to unlock Farook’s iPhone.

“We believe that (the Department of Cryptology and Electronics at the FBI) ​​should contact (the Department of Operations Technology) trusted vendors for possible solutions before contacting OTD management, FBI leadership, or the US law firm Be advised that there is no other technical alternative. Apple’s compelling support was required to search the Farook iPhone, “the report said.

In the three years since the conflict, both sides have further expanded their positions. Apple has stepped up encryption of its phones, while Attorney General William Barr pushed back doors again and escalated complaints that encryption was interfering with legitimate law enforcement investigations.

So far, the government has given no indication that it intends to issue an order that forces Apple to circumvent security measures in Alshamari’s device. However, Apple’s request and response are both prerequisites before such an order can be received.