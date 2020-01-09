Loading...

Selina Shelley Faye is not afraid (clearinghouse for missing people in Montana)

CASPER, Wyo. – A teenager from Montana has been reported missing since January 1st.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a “BOLO” warning on Wednesday, January 8, asking people to look out for Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid.

Not Afraid was last seen on January 1 at around 2 p.m. at a rest stop east along I-90 between Billings and Hardin.

Article below …

“Selina left a disabled vehicle at the rest area on foot in an adjacent field of the rest area,” said a Montana Missing and Endangered Person Advisory.

The BOLO alarm indicates that their direction of travel is unknown, even though Not Afraid may be in the Big Horn, Yellowstone, Rosebud, or Treasure County, Montana counties.

The last time she was seen was reported as possibly intoxicated and not dressed for the weather conditions.

Fear is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 133 pounds. She was last seen in:

a black coat

grey pullover

blue jeans

gray ankle boots

Not Afraid has a scar near her mouth and a cross tattoo on one of her middle fingers.

Persons with information that may be relevant to the case should contact the Montana Analysis & Technical Information Center at 406-444-1330 or dojintel@mt.gov.

The following information comes from the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse:

Surname:NOTAFRAID, SELENA SHELLEY FAYEAliases: BELL, SELENA

BIGHAIR, SELENA SHELLEY FAY

NOTAFRAID, SELINA SHELLEY FAYEGender: FEMALEdate of Birth: 06/18/2003 Race: AMERICAN INDIAN OR ALASKAN NATIVEHair Color: BLACKEye Color: BROWNHeight: 5 ′ 9 ”Weight: 133 LBS.Date of Last Contact: 01/01/2019Age Now: 16 YEAR Other reported dates of birth: Investigating Authority: BIG HORN COUNTY SHERIFF, (406) 665-9780