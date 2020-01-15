The United States government has criminalized a Virginia man for helping to organize dozens of swatting and bombing attacks on a variety of destinations in the United States and Canada. The man was reportedly part of a group that coordinated hidden services through IRC and Tor to target prominent players, journalists, and government officials.

John William Kirby Kelley.

Alexandria Sheriff’s Office

The group’s online chats have often been racist, and comments indicate aversion to Jews and blacks. In one case, the group at Alfred Street Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American church in Alexandria, Virginia, threatened to use a counterfeit bomb.

Security reporter Brian Krebs was one of the first to report the arrest of the accused John William Kirby Kelley. Cancer was the target of a gossip call that he believes was organized by the group.

Kelley reportedly researched for the group, identified potential destinations, and suggested that others make calls. He also helped maintain the group’s infrastructure, the FBI said.

Kelley was identified by the authorities after pronouncing a bomb threat on his own school. While he blocked his own number during this call, he later made a second call to the police without properly blocking his number. The investigators realized that the two calls might be connected, interviewed Kelley, and finally received a warrant for his devices. The police quickly found videos, chats, and other recordings that Kelley had saved to document his involvement in other prank calls, the FBI said.

A story from Vice shows the real human cost of this kind of “prank”. In 2018, Kelley’s group is said to have defeated prominent player Andrea Rovenski. As a result, the police threw her and her mother (who lived in the same house) on the floor. Rovenski has lost sleep due to the incident and believes that her mother paid a much higher price.

“Less than two months later, Rovenski’s mother suffered a stroke – something that Rovenski believes is related to the extremely stressful event – and never fully recovered,” wrote Vice Vice President Mack Lamoureux.

Other swatting incidents have had even more devastating consequences. In 2017, a Kansas man was shot by the police when she responded to a call. The man who made the call was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year.

While Kelley is now in custody, the FBI says two other suspects are at large. The Office considers that these two suspects made most of the calls in question in the present case. Apparently, the suspects’ efforts to hide their identity from law enforcement agencies have been successful, at least so far.

