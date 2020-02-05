The father of the Parkland victim sorry for the eruption of the state of the Union

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The father of a student who was murdered during the massacre at high school in Florida in 2018 apologized on Wednesday for disrupting the address of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union by shouting while the president said the rights of arms owners are under attack.

Fred Guttenberg was escorted from the gallery by security guards on Tuesday evening after shouting for his murdered daughter Jaime, just after the president said, “As long as I am president, I will always protect your second amendment to keep and carry weapons.” turned and looked up at the ruckus as he was led outside.

“I let my emotions get the best out of myself,” Guttenberg tweeted early on Wednesday. “I just want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to lies” about the second amendment.

“That said, I didn’t have to shout. I am grateful for the overwhelming support I receive. However, I owe my family and friends my apologies. I have tried to behave with dignity throughout this process and I will do better if I pursue the safety of the gun, “tweeted Guttenberg, who was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jaime Guttenberg, an aspiring dancer and gymnast, was 14 when she died with 16 others in the February 14, 2018, photographing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Her brother fled the shooting physically unharmed.

Fred Guttenberg, a 54-year-old broker, has since been an outspoken advocate of violence by weapons. His group, “Orange Ribbons for Jaime,” is calling for a law named after her that requires buyers to pass a universal background check before buying ammunition.

Guttenberg also drew attention to Congress in September 2018 when he tried to shake hands with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during a break at the Senate affirmative hearing. Kavanaugh looked at him, turned around and walked away.

This was not the first time that a presidential speech to Congress was interrupted by screams. In 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina republican, “You Lie” after President Barack Obama said his health plan did not include illegal immigrants.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press