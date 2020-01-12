The father of Boeser gets to see the son in person again when the star of Canucks comes home

ST. PAUL, Minn. – You wouldn’t know about the commotion in Laurie Boeser’s family room on Saturday, but the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabers wasn’t the big game they all waited for.

Of course, her son scored twice, the first star of the game was named and the Canucks won. But the really big game, the game they will remember for the rest of their lives, is here Sunday when Brock Boeser’s big, noisy cheering section will include his father, Duke, who nearly died last summer and is still struggling with a discouraging mass of medical challenges.

Duke Boeser has not taken part in a competition since he suffered a massive heart attack on July 29 when he collapsed at the family home in nearby Burnsville, Minn. His heart stopped for 15 minutes while Laurie and a contractor who happened to be at the house, resuscitated until paramedics arrived. It stopped again after Duke was taken to the hospital.

He was already suffering from Parkinson’s disease, a brain injury sustained in a car accident in 2012 and the return of cancer that first appeared in his lungs, the 58-year-old spent three weeks in intensive care and 2 1/2 months at the hospital by he was able to go home.

Starting in September, Brock broke away from his father to return to Vancouver and the National Hockey League, the 22-year-old winger waited for January 12, hoping and praying that his father would be good enough to see him play against the Minnesota Wild.

“He was never a crazy parent or anything, he was just a calm father who watched the games,” Brock said this week. “I remember growing up, sitting on his lap on the lounger in the family room and watching the game of game or college hockey or whatever. He would skate with us outside. After Parkinson’s came, he had to stop skating, but those are some of the memories I have of him as a child.

“If something like that happens tragically, you really live in the moment. You look around and look at life and realize what is really important. My father has experienced so much, but the latter really shocked us. “

Laurie Boeser, who still has one of the two jobs she needed to support her family after Duke was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010, records most Canucks games so her husband can watch them the next morning when she leaves is.

The Boesers hired a caregiver to look after Duke when Laurie was working from Monday to Friday. When time zones allow – such as Saturday’s matinee game at Buffalo – Brock’s father still likes to watch his son’s games live on television.

Laurie and Duke were accompanied by neighbors, including a childhood friend of Brock, in their family room on Saturday and were looking forward to dinner with their son that evening after Canucks’ charter arrived in the Twin Cities.

How did Duke react to Brock’s winning goal in the third period?

“I’m the one who screams, and he gets a kick from listening to me screaming and clapping and jumping up and down,” Laurie laughed. “So part of it is that he is more amused with me. And then I renew him, like” Hey, that’s Brock’s 16th goal. Let’s see the repetition. I really want to make sure he sees it.

“It’s kind of the cognitive part, he’s not back to where he was. And he may have some mood swings that we didn’t see before. It seems to be geared to fatigue, we’re figuring out where to get agitated. He had that personality never before. Sometimes it is changeable, depending on the day. Some days he is sharp, and sometimes he is a bit more confused. We are just grateful that he is with us. “

Duke takes cancer medication daily to prevent the disease from spreading. Further scans are planned for next week.

Canuck’s goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom’s painful loss of cancer to his father this fall was sharply felt by Boeser.

“We have had a few conversations,” Brock said. “They are really difficult things, things that you never want to happen to anyone. My heart was with Marky that whole situation and it still is today. It is never easy. It got close to home.

“It says a lot on my mother’s plate. I know it’s not easy. Being away a long time and not being able to see and help my father makes it difficult to be away. But we are really lucky with the support we have . We have many friends and family who help. “

There have been so many medical challenges that Laurie describes a serious gallbladder infection, for which Duke had to undergo surgery to remove it last fall, as a “bump on the road”.

“I know there are families, people in this world who have gone through the same trials and tribulations as we do,” she said. “I know that for sure.”

When Brock came home for Christmas, it was the first time the family had been together since he left for the Canucks training camp more than three months earlier.

“We often hear from Brock, very often,” Laurie said. “I think he initially tried to put his feet firmly on the floor like an adult and such. Now I think he realizes that family value. And it’s not like before, but now he communicates a lot with us. Almost every day we text or FaceTiming or we talk in a certain capacity.

“I had a private conversation with his sister and he when he was home for Christmas just trying to acknowledge where we are. At some point difficult decisions can be made. What kind of support system do they need? We embrace today, but we do not know where we are going. “

Except for Sundays, they all know where they are going. The Canucks play the Wild at 3 p.m. local time, 1 p.m. in Vancouver, at the Xcel Energy Center.

“Duke has asked countless times today:” Shouldn’t we go? “Shouldn’t we go?” So he’s clearly excited about it, “Laurie Boeser said.” We can’t wait honestly. The Brock agents told me when he first signed with the Canucks that everyone the first few times he comes here (to play in Minnesota) will be excited and then it will relax a little. Well it isn’t. “

She estimates that there are 70 or 80 people to see Brock and to share the afternoon with Duke.

“My mother usually helps to get tickets, but she said everyone should buy their own tickets this year because she has so much on her plate,” Brock said. “It means a lot. Everything was unknown in the summer. If my mother and that other man were not there when it happened, my father might not be here today. I am very grateful and happy that he is still here and going to the game can come to see me play again. “

Between the two losses of the Canucks this week in Florida, Boeser was relegated in practice by coach Travis Green. Of course, reporters asked the winger to get off the top front line and for the first power play.

Boeser later smiled at the thought of the questions.

“I’m not saying hockey isn’t important, it’s important,” he explained. “I want to win and I want to make the play-offs, and the game has already given me so much. But life … there is so much more after hockey. Family is more important than hockey. I understand that life is more than just the game. “