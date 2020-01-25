The fate of Carlos Ghosn will be decided within 40 days between Lebanon and Japan

Lebanon and Japan will have to determine in 40 days whether the former fugitive Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or tried in Lebanon.

Citing a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn, Reuters reports that Japan started the 40-day period when it asked Lebanon to clarify the documents it should send as part of its official extradition request.

“They came back and asked for clarification. Today we sent this to the Japanese, “said the judicial source.

Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition agreement, the latter generally does not surrender its nationals. According to Lebanese rules, the two parties must reach an agreement within 40 days of the start of their communication.

Japan’s choices are limited to either sending an official extradition request to Lebanon, or sending the Ghosn case to Lebanon and agreeing on a process to try him there, according to the source close to Ghosn.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon last month, fleeing Japan where he was awaiting trial for financial misconduct, a charge he vocally denies. He was recently interrogated by Lebanese prosecutors who confiscated his passport and prohibited him from traveling.

The former Renault-Nissan boss could request the repeal of the travel ban and return his passport if Japan does not respond within 40 days. Japanese authorities have previously stated that they will press for Ghosn’s return to Japan for his trial.