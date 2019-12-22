The fatal shots on Red Deer Walmart were accidental. 2 people are charged

Loading...

A shoot on the southern Red Deer, Alta. Walmart on December 20 that killed a man was accidental, RCMP said on Sunday.

Charles (Jim) Williams, 69, was shot when he and his wife left the shop on Friday evening. The police were called to the area at 6.47pm where they "found that shots were fired at the main entrance to the store".

Similar news

RCMP had initially stated that the shootout was targeted, but updated on Sunday that an investigation had shown it to be a coincidence.

After the shots, two suspects were arrested and charged.

Red Deer's 18-year-old Chase Freed faces five charges, including second-degree murder and two attempted murder with a firearm.

Crystal Maurice, 30, also from Red Deer, is charged with four crimes, including after-aid, for the murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Man dies after filming on Red Deer Walmart: RCMP



RCMP said on Sunday that Williams had been shopping with his wife when an unknown person came up to them when they left the store. There was an argument and he was fatally shot.

The suspect fled a stolen vehicle operated by a woman. RCMP said the vehicle they were in was stolen on December 19, one day before the shootout.

A major emergency response has been brought into the scene: RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and RCMP members from surrounding departments.

Rimbey RCMP received a report on another stolen vehicle from the check-in area, and shortly afterwards RCMP Air Services discovered the vehicle pair.

The two stolen vehicles were stopped after a brief persecution by barbed belts, and both suspects were arrested and detained at 10.30 p.m. Friday night.

1:56

Dead man after a shot at Red Deer Walmart

Dead man after a shot at Red Deer Walmart

Freed has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 6.

Maurice also remains in detention and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

– With files from Allison Bench from Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Red Deer Shooting (t) Alberta RCMP (t) Deadly Shooting Red Deer (t) Red Deer (t) Red Deer RCMP (t) Red Deer Shooting Fees (t) Red Deer Whale Shooting (t) Whale Shooting (t) Crime (t) News