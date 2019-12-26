The fatal Christmas Day collision involving a cyclist blocked the road to Cypress Mountain – BC

Loading...

A cyclist was killed in a collision in which the main street on Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver was blocked for hours on Christmas Day.

West Vancouver police said the accident happened around 1:00 p.m. north of the lookout on Cypress Bowl Road.

Police told Global News that the “very serious” collision involved a vehicle and a cyclist, a 40-year-old man from Vancouver who died at the scene.

The vehicle's occupants stayed at the scene of the accident and worked with the police.

"You are very upset," said West Vancouver police spokesman Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said.

Traffic on Cypress Bowl Road has ceased heading north. Several witnesses were on the road and tied up in the following traffic, the police said.

The street was finally reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The Cypress Mountain Resort was closed on Christmas.

Anyone whose information is helpful in the investigation is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police Department.

