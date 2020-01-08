The fastest radio burst to date has made some ideas about their origins less likely

Loading...

Enlarge / The source of the fast radio waves is circled in green.

Over a decade after their discovery, rapid radio bursts remain a mystery. The bursts often last less than a millisecond and release an incredible amount of energy in the radio frequencies and then fall silent. In many cases, there is no evidence that anything else is happening near this location, indicating a catastrophic event that destroys everything that has produced it. Over time, however, a handful of repetitive burst locations have been identified, allowing the galaxy to be identified by at least one source and some conclusions to be drawn about its properties.

But identifying repetitive sources hasn’t solved as much of the mystery as we might hope. In fact, it raised questions about whether repetitive and single events could come from very different sources.

On Monday, the researchers described the closest recurring fast radio burst as well as the identity of its host galaxy. And when analyzing burst behavior, the scientists involved suggest that it prefers some existing ideas but should make us rethink some others.

blow repetition

It is difficult to characterize something that appears without warning, lasts a few milliseconds at most, and then disappears so that it is never seen again. Nevertheless, scientists have managed to identify some galaxies that appear to be in the same place as a single rapid burst of radio waves. These are usually older, massive elliptical galaxies or those that quickly develop into stars. In contrast, the one that repeats a rapid radio burst comes from a dwarf galaxy that does not form many stars and has not gone through several rounds of star birth and death. In part, this led scientists to question whether one-shots and repeaters came from the same source.

Conveniently, a telescope that was originally designed for something else could very quickly absorb radio waves. The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) was built in southern British Columbia to map the distribution of hydrogen across much of the sky. However, this happens at radio frequencies and by simultaneously imaging a large area of ​​the sky, which makes it perfect for picking up fast radio bursts. In fact, it could identify you while the instrument was still being calibrated.

Earlier this year, a team that had come together to search for fast radio bursts announced that it had found eight new, repeating sources that provided an extensive catalog of characterization. This week, researchers described one of these lists, FRB180916.J0158 + 65, in more detail. After recording four explosions in total, they were able to identify the galaxy from which it originated and the region within the galaxy.

While FRB180916 describes everything that is half a billion light years away as “close”, it has proven to be the least known source of repeated bursts by at least a factor of six (others that we know are closer, but so do) are not) well characterized). It is at least six times closer than the closest repeater assigned to a particular galaxy. This proximity has an interesting consequence: telescopes were able to pick up weaker outbreaks that might have penetrated the background noise if the outbreaks came from a more distant source.

This, according to the researchers, “underlines the fact that the detectability of repeats depends on the instrument sensitivity and the proximity of the source.” In other words, it is possible that all sources repeat to some extent, but we have not seen it because the sources are too far away to easily recognize the signal. This would contradict the idea that single-shot bursts and repeaters are generated by different phenomena.

idea killer

However, this is not the only thing that speaks against separate sources. One of the other reasons for assuming that they could be different was that the repetitive eruption seemed to come from an extreme environment with intense magnetic fields – an environment that exists in a dwarf galaxy. In contrast, the galaxy identified as the site of the new fast radio burst is very similar to the Milky Way. It is at least 100 times as massive as the dwarf galaxy and contains a much larger percentage of heavier elements. In addition, there is little evidence of the strong magnetic fields that have left their mark on the other repetitive eruptions.

Bursts can be started from an environment dominated by strong magnetic fields, but this is not a requirement. And the galaxies in which repeated eruptions occur do not necessarily differ from the galaxies from which seemingly unique eruptions originate. Overall, it remains possible that it is a single phenomenon. But we are no closer to understanding the mechanism that creates it.

What is clear is that it doesn’t happen in the center of the galaxy, so we can probably rule out super massive black holes. Instead, FRB180916 appears to come from the pointed end of a V-shaped star formation area. Outside of the bursts, there appear to be no major sources of high frequency radiation at this point.

In many ways, this discovery appears to destroy some of the ideas that had developed about these strange events. However, it is the closest and most localized example of a repetitive burst site. We hope that time and more data will allow us to watch more bursts and FRB180916 support some of our ideas instead of undermining them.

Nature, 2020. DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-019-1866-z (About DOIs).