The Fast 9 Trailer teases a movie that is just a montage of all other fast and furious movies

GIF: The Fast Saga on YouTube

Han is back in the first full trailer for Fast 9, also titled The Fast Saga. Everything else looks pretty stupid.

Dom, once a petty thief, reunites with his lost super spy brother, played by John Cena, who looks and acts like any other villain in one of the other Fast And Furious movies. Except that he is Dom’s brother, because the public only cares that they want to kill each other when they are family.

There is a stunt series with a large truck that is just like the pursuits of Fast 5 and Fast 6, except that the truck is bigger and defies more physics than ever before. Another stunt series shows a helicopter that chases our heroes in a tropical environment, just like the end of Hobbs & Shaw. Han is back in a seemingly in stock Toyota Supra painted to look like his Mazda RX-7 from Tokyo Drift.

The latter is mostly fucked. Not because he’s back and maybe we finally get justice for Han, but because the filmmakers think that what is essentially a BMW Z4 is close enough to an RX-7 to play it. Disgusting.

I haven’t even talked about the magnetic plane, the fight scene that I can immediately recognize as a rip-off from the fight between Bane versus Batman from The Dark Knight Rises, and then there’s a Pontiac Fiero with a rocket on it.

I’m exhausted. This film looks terrible. Have fun in the theaters, everyone. Let me know if they go into space with that Fiero.

