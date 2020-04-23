The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire Full Download Here
The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire
Complete addictive solitaire levels by waking up your sister in The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire
The description
Princess! Your sister is in a bad spell and has gone into a deep sleep for days. No one could wake her up! To break the spell, you must travel to the wonderful world of The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire, find the elixir of awakening and save your sister!
The Far Kingdoms Awakening Solitaire Trailer
Characteristics
- Over 100 solitaire levels
- Collect precious rings
- Earn coins and buy many powerful boosters
- Popularity
- 10.3K downloads
Requirements
File size: 131 Mb
Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the game installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.