The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire Full Download Here

Complete addictive solitaire levels by waking up your sister in The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire



The description



Princess! Your sister is in a bad spell and has gone into a deep sleep for days. No one could wake her up! To break the spell, you must travel to the wonderful world of The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire, find the elixir of awakening and save your sister!

The Far Kingdoms Awakening Solitaire Trailer

Characteristics

Over 100 solitaire levels

Collect precious rings

Earn coins and buy many powerful boosters

Popularity

10.3K downloads

Requirements



File size: 131 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?