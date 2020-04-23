Home » GAMING » The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire Full Download Here
Byjunaidhaider on April 23, 2020

The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire


Complete addictive solitaire levels by waking up your sister in The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire

The description


Princess! Your sister is in a bad spell and has gone into a deep sleep for days. No one could wake her up! To break the spell, you must travel to the wonderful world of The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire, find the elixir of awakening and save your sister!

The Far Kingdoms Awakening Solitaire Trailer

Characteristics

  • Over 100 solitaire levels
  • Collect precious rings
  • Earn coins and buy many powerful boosters
  • Popularity
  • 10.3K downloads

Requirements


File size: 131 Mb
Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?

  • Click the “Download game” button.
  Download the installer (supports downloads to resume).
  • Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
  • Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
  • Open the game and enjoy playing.

