Social media is about the horrible behavior of men on Below Deck towards Rhylee Gerber. Photo credit: Bravo

After another exciting episode, Below Deck fans are angry about the boy’s dealings with Rhylee Gerber.

Social media is in turmoil because Tanner Sterback, Kevin Dobson, Brian de Saint Pern and Ashton Pienaar Rhylee verbally attack and openly exclude them from everything.

The audience watched as neither Tanner nor Ashton could move to give Rhylee a seat at the table during lunch. It was obvious that they were doing it out of defiance, especially when Tanner Ashton gave a sly look.

Tanner finally got up, but at that point Rhylee had enough and went to eat alone in her bunk.

I have secured a place at my table for my girl @rhylee_gerber every day. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/bxz6Cobzmj

– Emily (@emily_bemilyy) January 21, 2020

Ashton has done everything in his power to make Rhylee look bad in comparison to the other deck hands. From the moment he found out she was Abbi Murphy’s replacement, Ashton shot Rhylee.

The conflict between the boys and Rhylee has gotten so bad that the fans take sides. Queen Rhylee is currently winning.

A user suggests a fight club style reunion show so Rhylee and Ashton can go through their entire drama. The user is 100% confident that Rhylee Smasthon can turn him off and put him in his place.

I hope that #BelowDeck will show you that it is only full in the fight club. Just let @rhylee_gerber go to Ashton. I’m pretty sure Smashton would lose. I’m fed up with how complacent he is and am confident that he will behave badly.

– Tiffany (@Filmwidow), January 21, 2020

In that sense, another Twitter user doesn’t understand why Rhylee didn’t beat up the boys. Not only did they all deserve it, but the fan is sure that she could give everyone a good kick in the pants.

I wish @rhylee_gerber would hit her all in the ass because the Lord knows she can !!! #Under deck

– Breann Ruley (@ Bruley331) January 21, 2020

Social media is not happy with the way Rhylee Gerber is treated on the Below Deck. The fans sound like after watching the boys disrespectfully for weeks. There are a number of standards for the boys and another for Rhylee.

Why doesn’t Ashton scream at Tanner for oversleeping? #Under deck

– Tina (@ lostdogs20) January 21, 2020

If she had slept like Tanner, Ashton wouldn’t have walked to her bunk to wake her up. No, he would have lost it at Rhylee, making it a nationwide affair for all boys.

Ashton didn’t even yell at Tanner or blame him for being late.

Fans made it with the boys’ club on Below Deck. Rhylee isn’t an angel, but fans believe she deserves to be treated better than Ashton, Kevin, Tanner, and Brain throughout the season.

Mondays at 9 / 8c are broadcast on Bravo below deck.