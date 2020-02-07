The family’s lawsuit against Royal Caribbean may continue

By Jamiel Lynch and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) – A lawsuit filed by the family of an Indiana toddler who was killed by a cruise ship goes to the federal court.

A judge in the southern district of Florida rejected Royal Caribbean Cruises’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand crashed out of an open window of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico in July.

The 18-month-old girl played with her grandfather in a dining room on Deck 11 of the Freedom of the Seas, port authority spokesman José Carmona said. The dining area has large windows and a window is open, he said.

The judge on Thursday also ordered the shipping company to respond to the plaintiff’s claim within five days that the company had not produced video from some cameras on the ship.

CNN has asked Royal Caribbean to comment on the case. In his movement, the cruise line said Anello knew the window was open and held his granddaughter out of the window before she died.

In a statement to CNN in January, Royal Caribbean said that Chloe’s death “is undoubtedly a heartbreaking tragedy that has resulted in criminal prosecution of Chloe’s step-grandfather and a civil suit brought by the Wiegand family’s lawyers.”

The family has described the version of the company’s events as “false narration.”

As part of the lawsuit against the child’s death, the Wiegand family’s lawyer published photos of reenactments in January that show that the grandfather was unable to physically bend out of the window from which the toddler fell, as Royal Caribbean claims.

The photos were taken in January on the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas, from which Chloe crashed. In a legal response to the defense request, the family said that Royal Caribbean only provided footage from two of the 13 cameras available in the region.

The movement of the cruise ship claims that the surveillance video shows Anello walking towards a window and leaning his torso out of the window for a few seconds.

The movement claims that Anello can be seen in the video picking up Chloe and holding her out the window for 30 to 40 seconds before losing his grip.

Royal Caribbean submitted the surveillance video and still images as evidence in their termination request.

The plaintiffs say there are more cameras that tell the story of what happened.

“Royal Caribbean has been proven to have lied to this court, and Royal Caribbean has used it to create a false narrative that accompanies Royal Caribbean’s carefully selected CCTV video upon which Royal Caribbean bases its request for refusal,” the request said.

Anello was charged with negligent murder. The prosecutor’s office claims he “unmasked (his granddaughter) through one of the windows”, the Puerto Rico Justice Department said. Anello was released on bail and is back in Indiana.

Last year, Anello told CBS News that he was initially responsible for Chloe’s death. Now he blames the shipping company.

“I just want them to fix the boat. Just fix it. Just fix the boat.”

