The family speaks after an innocent onlooker was killed while trying to escape the Detroit police

DETROIT – A family mourns after a father who went to work was killed on Saturday when he was hit by a car driven by a man trying to escape the police.

Maurice Johnson’s family, 40, said they called his phone and a hospital employee answered. The father of two had finished his shift in an oil change shop on Telegraph Road near Nine Mile Road and was about to pick up his 2-year-old son from a relative when he was hit by the car.

“I will miss him when he calls me,” said Celestine Harrison. “I love you.”

Johnson called Harrison shortly before his death. Harrison is the godmother of the 2 year old and wanted to pick Johnson up after he had his son.

A driver who had been shot by a police officer who had hit his car fled from the police when he lost control of the vehicle and hit Johnson.

“You ran over a completely innocent man,” said James Harrison, the 2-year-old’s godfather. “You took his life, family and friends concerned.”

Johnson’s family said they focus on the 2-year-old who is now without his father.

“We’re going to have to gather around him so he knows he’s loved,” said James Harrison. “And have responsible male characters so that he doesn’t get lost in the wild.”

The police have launched an internal investigation to determine whether the police officer who shot the driver justified the use of violence.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family. You can donate here.

