The family remembers a woman who was killed when the Detroit driver crashed into the back of a parked car

DETROIT – A 20-year-old woman died on Saturday from the injuries she suffered after a car crashed into the back of a vehicle she was in last week.

Aliyah Jones was in the back seat of a car parked near Seven Mile Road and Conley Street on Wednesday evening. Jones was with her boyfriend and was waiting to pick up the soup when another vehicle hit her car from behind.

“She loved wonton soup and we were in the car waiting when we were hit,” said Tanareo Malone, Jones’ friend.

Malone described the crash during a vigil that Jones remembered on Monday.

“We didn’t hear any brakes. You didn’t try to stop or anything,” said Malone. “She just didn’t move, had to pull her out of the car. At first I thought she passed out for a second.”

Jones suffered a catastrophic head injury. She was hospitalized for several days before starting life support.

“She was the sweetest girl, the sweetest smile,” said her sister Shantell Jones. “She had love in her.”

Jones’ family said she wanted to be a nurse.

Police said the driver who hit Jones’ vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, was not injured in the accident.

Detroit police are expected to file a warrant with the prosecutor later this week.

