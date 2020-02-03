The family pays tribute to hospital staff for the life-saving treatment of their daughter

The Varley family recognized the “incredible” care they received from the cardiac surgery department and fund during their ten-year cardiac trip with daughter Ruby.

Ruby from Kippax is currently recovering from her third life-saving operation in the Leeds department after she was born with a rare heart defect.

She was only three days old when specialists discovered that she had a hole in the heart and a blocked artery.

Her first operation was at four weeks of age and a second at 16 months of age.

And just before Christmas, the unit’s surgeons operated on the ten-year-old again to replace the pulmonary artery from which it grew.

Mother Natalie, 41, said: “This time it was difficult to get older.

“It obviously had a new scar and lots of drains, lots of wires everywhere. It was difficult to see how she was fighting. Hard when she asked why I let her do this to her. But she needed this surgery to extend her life. ”

Natalie said the support from the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Fund is invaluable.

“We had no parental home nine years ago. This time we got the key when she was in intensive care and they said,” Here’s the key, take it, have it while she’s here. “It was incredible ,

“We had a fully equipped kitchen, even a Christmas tree. It was so nice.

“It helped because Ruby is older now and asked a lot about us. When she came over to the intensive care unit, the staff called and said she was asking about you. And we could get ready and be right there.

“We didn’t have to take into account that we came back and found a parking space. We didn’t have that concern.”

Through the charity, the Varley family has met other people who have made similar journeys in their region and created a support network for all of them.

“We all said that the Heart Surgery Fund was just a lifesaver for us,” she said.

“Until you actually live it, you never really appreciate what a charity like this does for families. It’s incredible. Children with bad hearts can look so healthy, but they suffer a lot. It is a traumatic experience for them and for families.

“No matter how big or small the donation is, it goes so far.”