The family of Tom Hanks, including the sober son Chet, visits Golden Globes

The entire Tom Hanks family was present at the Golden Globes 2020 to support the star “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”.

Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson and all of his children – Colin, Truman, Chet and Elizabeth – attended the show on Sunday evening because the 63-year-old actor received the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 29-year-old Chet was in public after struggling with drug addiction for years. He previously said his daughter’s birth was the ultimate catalyst to become clean and sober. Chet, previously nicknamed Chet Haze, welcomed daughter Michaiah in April 2016.

“There is a part of you who knows you need to change something, but you can’t really close that door in your life and just move on to a new chapter,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. It took something drastic to become a father before I made that change. “

The earlier part of the evening turned out to be dramatic for Wilson when she beat up her Golden Globes hairdresser and make-up stylist for not arriving on time.

“What you look like when your hair and make-up employee is an hour and a half late for @goldenglobes, even though you booked him in September,” she captioned the picture. “We’ll have an hour to do hair and makeup.”