The family of the murder victim says she was shot in the rented Val-des-Monts house

The family of a Val-des-Monts murder victim says she was shot in the house she rented from a retired RCMP officer.

Ginette Labelle said her sister, Céline Labelle, a mother of two adult children, was shot and killed on Sunday. “She had no insurance and no money,” Ginette Labelle said in a GoFundMe post that wants to raise money for her sister’s children so that they can pay her funeral, cover her debts, and possibly hire a lawyer.

“Her daughters, in their twenties, work hard while they go to college to get a well-paid job,” Labelle said. “They have student loans and their apartments to pay … My sister’s daughters have gone through a lot, worked hard to be where they are and deserve a break.”

Labelle’s recently fiancee daughter, Vanessa, posted on Facebook on Wednesday: “Rest in peace, Mom and Pierre. Your lives have been taken away from you too quickly. Justice will be served. I will never give up. I continue to make you both proud. “

Céline Labelle was murdered together with her partner, Pierre Dupuis, in what the police characterized as a double murder. Their bodies were found in a fire-damaged house on Mercier Street, east of Highway 366.

The Sûreté du Québec has yet to release the causes of death in the case.

Yvon Mercier, 69, was accused on Monday of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson.

He retired in 2007 as Sergeant Major of the RCMP, member of the senior executive committee responsible for clothing, deportment, ceremonial protocols, and coercive traditions. For many years he also served as an instructor at the RCMP’s training academy in Saskatchewan, Regina.

Mercier was an accomplished kicker, won championships at both provincial and national level and served as a coach for the Canadian shooting team.

Court reports show that Mercier had a lease dispute with its tenants on Mercier Street last month. In January, he asked the Quebec household goods to terminate their lease and award him damages and unpaid rents. The case would be dealt with at the end of February.

Under Quebec law, a landlord has the right to terminate a lease if tenants are more than three weeks late in paying their rent.

Records also show that Mercier and Labelle had previously been involved in disputes between landlords and tenants, most recently in 2017 when the housing council returned their Saint-Jérôme landlord $ 1,750 in rent.

A friend of Pierre Dupuis, who spoke about anonymity, said that Dupuis worked as a night manager in a hotel in Hawkesbury, and then ran a second-hand store with Labelle for a few years.

“He was a very happy, very happy guy, full of stories,” said the man, an Ottawa roofer who met Mercier 11 years ago after renting his mother’s former home in Masson, Quebec. “He had a big heart. I loved him as a family. “

Mercier, he said, knew the rental laws of Quebec through and through and was not afraid to exercise his rights when he was a tenant.

“Pierre had a way to deal with properties that were not properly maintained,” he said. “He was a very smart man. He knew the laws of Quebec when it came to renting, and things like that.

“If there were problems, he would take them to the landlord. And if the landlord did not repair them, he would not pay the rent. He followed the law. “

