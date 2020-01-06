The family identifies U.S. soldiers who were killed in an attack on the Kenyan base

Loading...

A 23-year-old army specialist from Fort Rucker was among the three dead who were killed in an attack on a U.S. military base in Kenya on Sunday.

Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr.’s family confirmed to NBC Chicago that he had died in the attack on Manda Bay Airfield. Two Ministry of Defense contractors were also killed. The Department of Defense has not confirmed the identity of those killed in the attack. Mayfield is from Chicago and joined the army in 2018.

On Mayfield’s Facebook page, he is listed as published in Fort Rucker.

“He loved his family and spent a lot of time with his siblings,” Carmoneta, Mayfield’s mother, told the Chicago train station. “The last time I talked to him about FaceTime was New Year. We talked about not having to go to Somalia, and he told me that everything was good and safe at his base.

“He told me everything would be fine. That was his last word to me,” she said.

The Sunday attack came from the al-Shabab militant group and followed a U.S. strike that killed Iranian Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, a U.S.-designated organization for foreign terrorists ,

