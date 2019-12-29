The family identifies the worker killed during the preparations for the first night

Loading...

The family of the worker who died from the injuries suffered during the organization of the First Night Boston festivities in Copley Square was identified. Family members identified the victim as Brandon McSweeney, 34, of Sherborn. "Brandon was a loving son to Jay and Sheryl McSweeney and Russell's faithful brother, Jayson and Emily," his family wrote in a statement. "He was a kind man, of silent strength, solid intelligence and perpetual kindness. His loving presence will be missed by family, friends and co-workers alike. McSweeney was working for United Staging & Rigging, the company that provides the stage for the event. First Night. Jon Sharpe, the company owner, said McSweeney was building a lighting tower when a "3,500-pound ballast broke off a forklift and landed on his chest." United Staging & Rigging were working with the Boston Police and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration will determine how this accident occurred. "We are devastated by a tragic accident," Sharpe added. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 9:43 am in the 560 area Boylston St. The initial report indicated that something had fallen, police said.The police were seen investigating in the area, with cin ta of the crime scene surrounding a partially constructed stage. "My heart is with the family and friends of the victim in Copley Square this afternoon," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement issued by his office. "The Boston police are conducting a full investigation of this tragic incident." "We are deeply saddened by the fact and we are sending our prayers to the employee's family," First Night Boston officials said in a written statement. Family members said a memorial will be held in honor of McSweeney and a scholarship fund will be established in his name.

