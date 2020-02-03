The Fallout 76 Wastelanders update will have a reputation system

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2XdwS4lcZM [/ embed]

If you enjoy Fallout 76, you are probably waiting for the big update for the game “Wastelanders”. This update is something the development studio in Bethesda has been working on for some time, and it has been announced that the game update would soon receive a trailer. However, before the trailer was discontinued, Bethesda posted a brief update on their official Fallout website.

The Inside The Vault update gives players an overview of the Wastelanders reputation system that will apply to the game after the update is released. There are two factions in the game known as settlers and robbers. You will not know these two factions at the beginning and to get some of the special goods you have to improve your reputation system. Each faction makes you an unknown character in the open world, and as a result, they will be reluctant to give you access to special equipment or resources.

There are said to be seven ranks in the reputation system that include not only hostility but also neutrality towards allies. To work your way up, you have to complete quests and even make certain decisions during conversations. Hopefully this will provide some good chewable content after the update starts, although we are not sure which quests are already planned. After all, there must be some call orders or simple targets to take out a certain enemy type. So we are confident that there are also some decent, historic orders.

The more a faction trusts you, the better their gear will be. Once you have reached the highest rank, you will find that the faction has a wide range of goods to buy and new vendors to sell you plans that are fractional. For fans who want a little more information about the game update, be aware that Bethesda will release a new trailer on February 4, 2020, which is likely to include some new content related to the faction and reputation system.

You can currently enjoy Fallout 76 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Bethesda