The fallen paratrooper returns to Fort Bragg

After the plane landed, the military airfield was silent on Saturday.

A chaplain prayed and a family member sobbed.

Tarah McLaughlin’s fingers traced her husband’s flag-covered coffin before she pressed two fingers to her lips and then pressed her fingers to the coffin.

The remains of Staff Sgt.Ian McLaughlin, 29, from Newport News, Virginia, returned to Fort Bragg a week later

January 11 killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon, 21, of Joliet, Illinois, was also killed in the same incident.

Both soldiers were part of Company B, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Captain Claire Cvetkovski, a chaplain, prayed and thanked for McLaughlin’s “Life and Honorable Service.”

“Lord, may your constant light shine on him, his family and loved ones, and we ask that you give them our consolation,” prayed Cvetkovski. “We pray, Lord, that your strength and faith can help us believe in what we cannot see, Lord that your spirit will guide us through the years to come and bring us back together with Ian and the joy of your eternal home . ”

After Tara McLaughlin gave a moment to say goodbye, hundreds of other paratroopers lined the street to greet when the hearse was taken away.

Over 50 motorcycles and approximately 65 members of the North Carolina Patriot Guard Riders helped ensure the worthy transfer of McLaughlin from Fort Bragg to the Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

The purpose of the Patriot Guard is to honor and respect fallen soldiers, veterans and first responders, said Steve “Scooper” Havens, deputy district captain of the Patriot Guard’s Sandhills Division.

“You will never forget whether you have been on duty for a week or for 40 years,” said Havens. “You will always be remembered.”

A statement by the 82nd Airborne Division last week said McLaughlin’s wife and four children were survivors.

His

Obituary States a funeral, full military honors will be held Tuesday at Fort Bragg.

McLaughlin’s obituary states that he joined the army in 2012 as an operator of heavy construction equipment.

His first job was with the 62nd Engineer Battalion in Fort Hood, Texas, where he met and married his wife.

He graduated from Airborne School in 2016 and was later assigned to the 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Bragg. In 2018 he became a jumping champion.

Fort Bragg officials said McLaughlin’s mission in Afghanistan was his first.

McLaughlin’s awards include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster , the Combat Action Badge and the Basic Parachutist Badge.

Maj. Gen. James Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, said McLaughlin and Villalon represented the best in the nation and the army.

“They left when our nation called and paid the ultimate victim,” said Mingus last week. “They are honored, mourned, but never forgotten, and we are committed to ensuring that their families are cared for a lifetime.”

Col. Art Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division, said the paratroopers embodied “the values ​​of the All American Engineer”.

In a joint statement, Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Cox and Command Sgt.Maj.John Hankins of the 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion said McLaughlin and Villalon could not be replaced.

“The effects they had on the lives of their paratrooper counterparts, the battalion, are not forgotten,” said the commander-in-chief on Monday. “They leave a legacy of professionalism and joie de vivre.”

