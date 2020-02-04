The fall of the girl in the fat pit means that the WVa bill must pay fines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After a 5-year-old girl fell into the fat pit of a restaurant and was rescued, the West Virginia Senate passed legislation that would impose fines for restaurants with unsecured lids on the containers.

The Senate took the bill on Tuesday with 33-0. One member was absent. It now goes to the House of Representatives.

The legislation would raise fines from $ 5 to $ 50 for every day that a restaurant fails.

Kambria Cvechko left her birthday celebration at a restaurant in Charleston in November when she fell into an outdoor grease pit with an unsecured plastic lid. Her mother, Kara, immediately went headfirst into the well to pull her out. Kara Cvechko said her daughter was immersed in fat.

It was at least the fourth national incident in two years. A 3-year-old girl drowned in 2017 after falling into a fat pit in Auburn, Alabama, and a 3-year-old boy died last July in Rochester, New York.

These pits can contain hundreds of liters and are designed to keep used oil and grease out of sewers.

Kara Cvechko said Tuesday that she wants every state to pass laws that ensure that fat traps are safe.

John Raby, The Associated Press