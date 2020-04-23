The Falcons are meeting with Clemson CB Terrell on November 16

Apr 23, 2020 11:37 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons boosted their second straight victory by taking Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell and the No. 16 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Followinggb Following the release of cornerback Desmond Trufant and a pay-per-view, the Falcons have a clear need going into the first stages of the process.

There are speculations that Atlanta will try to sell business for the No. 1 pick. 9 picks to capture the highest marks of college, CJ Henderson of Florida. But Jacksonville retained the option and arrested Henderson, leaving Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to look elsewhere.

Terrell, an Atlanta native who played at Westlake High School, ended up being an option. He joins a team of youth including Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield, who have been acquired in the last two drafts.

When freshman Chris Lindstrom and right-hander Caleb Gary were selected in the first round a year ago, it is no surprise that the Falcons focused on safety coming in the second quarter following a 7-9 victory.

Coach Dan Quinn saved his career with a four-game losing streak to finish 2019. But there is pressure on Quinn and Dimitroff to make players this season.

They will be counting on the quantity they have chosen to use immediately.

Terrell has six tackles in three seasons at Clemson, where he earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2019. He is the second Tigers defenseman to go to the opening round, following Isaiah Simmons in the Arizona Cardinals in the No. 8 overall.

Terrell helped Clemson reach the annual College Football Playoff of his college career, which was demonstrated by the national champion in his playing days. In the title game against Alabama, he took the lead from Tua Tagovailoa and gave him 44 yards for a touchdown that helped propel the Tigers to a 44-16 loss to the Crimson Tide.

After struggling in last year’s national championship game against Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers with a high potential, there were some who thought Terrell could return for his senior season. But the decision to enter the franchise paid for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound, who got a chance to play in his hometown.

Even before the series, Dimitroff made several moves.

He addressed one of the importance of teamwork by getting Hayden Hurst back in business in Baltimore. The Falcons gave up one of their two player options in the contract, which came after the team eliminated senior executives by cutting four senior captains, including Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman.

Dimitroff took advantage of the cap and signed businessman Dante Fowler on a $ 48 million, three-year contract and repatriated Todd Gurley to a $ 6 million, one-year contract.

In selecting the next, the Falcons may still be looking for a front-runner to finish Fowler after hitting the team’s bottom line with 28 sacks.

They also need help to fight back, while Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison are potential starters.

At auction, Atlanta’s Atom is set for a second color at No. 47.