The falconer falls through the ice while flying a bird in the cedar swamp

Firefighters worked for two hours Thursday afternoon with saws and rescue equipment to rescue a man who fell through the ice in Westborough. Bill Johnston, 78, a master falconer, was at the bottom of the Westborough Cedar Marsh, flying his falcon when he fell through the ice. He was able to call 911, but rescuers had trouble finding him because of the thick brush and the muddy, icy conditions. Rescuers used chain saws to cut the brush and specialized suits to protect themselves from the freezing water. The work lasted about two hours. After the complicated rescue, Johnston was driven half a mile on a dirt road in an ATV to a waiting ambulance, then taken to hospital for treatment. Fire officials said the man should recover. Johnston’s wife said he had decades of experience with hawks. “Like any woman or family member, I am very, very grateful that it happened like this,” she told WCVB by phone as she went to the hospital. “I spoke to him at the hospital. He said he had warmed up. He no longer feels any distress now that his body is warm.” The swimming Johnston Falcon is still missing, but was carrying a GPS tracker.

“These guys saved my life,” said Bill Johnston, 78, from his hospital bed. He is being treated for hypothermia after falling through the ice in Westboro while chasing his falcon. Took firefighters 2 hours to save him #WCVB pic.twitter.com/Zqns7OtJb6

– John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) January 10, 2020

