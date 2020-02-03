The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Series Trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding right on our small screens and we have finally got our first taste of the upcoming Marvel shows at Disney + during the Super Bowl on 2 February. The streaming service broadcast a 60-second teaser with clips of expected shows: The falcon and winter soldier, WandaVisionand Loki. First Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastion Stan) are coming back!

Takes place after Avengers: Endgamethe world’s spinning events, The falcon and winter soldier follows Sam and Bucky on a “global adventure that tests their skills – and their patience.” For those who may not remember, Steve Rogers gives up the Captain America cloak Endgame and passes the shield on to Sam, his good friend and since then a constant companion Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The short footage shows that Sam is apparently training with the shield while Bucky’s voice says to someone, “It’s time.” We get flashes from Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) in front of Bucky’s wrath, Sam chasing a few unknown people and someone who is definitely not Sam with the Captain America costume during a soccer game.

We have so many questions, but we will have to wait until fall when the series premieres to find answers! View the full teaser above.