The Fairmont Human Rights Commission released a statement in response to the City Council's statements and called for resignation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Human Rights Commission released a statement calling for Council Member David Kennedy’s resignation following recent derogatory comments on social media.

During the Fairmont City Council meeting on January 14, many residents called for Kennedy’s resignation because he had posted information about other races and LGBTQ + people on his Facebook account. During the meeting, Kennedy did not publicly apologize for his comments.

In its statement, the Fairmont Human Rights Commission said it officially endorsed the resolution on the agenda of the city council meeting on January 28 to blame Kennedy for what he said on social media. The statement also asked for Kennedy’s resignation.

The declaration also called for all city council members to attend additional training to avoid similar situations in the future. The Fairmont Human Rights Commission also offered to suggest options or facilitate this training for city council members and other elected city and county level officials who wish to participate.

