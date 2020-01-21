SALT LAKE CITY – The organizer of the referendum to repeal recently passed state tax reform legislation said on Tuesday that he was sufficiently optimistic that voters’ signatures would be returned before 5 p.m. deadline to qualify for the November poll.

“Things are going well,” said Fred Cox, a former Republican MP. “I am not surprised. We have excellent volunteers.”

Opponents of the tax reform package that cuts income taxes while increasing the sales tax on food, gas and certain services that was passed last month during a special session of the Utah legislature need nearly 116,000 voter signatures distributed proportionally among at least 15 of the 29 counties in Utah.

At the Salt Lake City County Government Center at noon, Claudine Peterson of West Valley City tried to stay warm while outside for several hours to collect referendum petition packages from other volunteers, then transport the documents to the county clerk’s office for verification.

Peterson, a recent retiree, said she “lost count” of the number of voter signatures she had collected, saying she had already delivered up to 30 packages of petitions, each of which could accommodate 49 voters to sign.

“The main reason I did it is that it is not if you are for or against this particular bill, it is because I would like it to be put on the ballot” so that voters can decide to keep or repeal the tax reform package, Peterson told me. “I think it’s very important.”

David Hollins, the husband of Representative Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, himself brought four packets of petitions to the clerk’s office which he was able to obtain filled with signatures at a Martin Luther King Jr. event.

“It should never have gone through the Utah state legislature. This should have been a big “no” because it will hurt, “said Hollins, adding that tax breaks for low and moderate income Utahns in the tax reform package would not be necessary if taxes were not not go up.

Bill defeated by Democrats in the Legislative Assembly and enough Republicans to fail to reach two-thirds of the majorities needed in the House and the Senate to prevent a referendum, increases sales taxes on foods from the current state of 1.75% to the state of 4.85%. and adds sales taxes to wholesale gas prices and to certain services.

Deborah Acocks of Riverton was one of the volunteers who stopped outside government offices at noon to file two packages of referendum petitions. She said that she had collected a dozen signatures – “not enough” – on her package, and her friend’s package was seven, but they still wanted to make sure those names were counted.

“It’s our right to stand up for what we believe,” said Acocks, describing what supporters say is a $ 160 million overall tax cut for Utahns as “take one thing and give another instead to find a better solution. “

Cox was confident that all of the petition packages circulating in the state would add the necessary number.

“Hitting 116,000, I don’t think, is going to be the problem,” said Cox. But he also said that the number must be exceeded, to accommodate signatures that cannot be verified by county clerks or otherwise be disqualified. The law also authorizes the signatories of the referendum to request the deletion of their names.

He said he plans to reach the signing threshold in as many as 20 counties. The effort was strongly boosted when Harmon’s and Associated Foods announced their support and enabled signature collecting in their stores across the state.

Cox said anyone wishing to sign the referendum should do so quickly on Tuesday, as all signatures must be submitted before 5 p.m.

“The sooner the better,” he said. “Some people think, ‘If I’m on the phone before 5 p.m. we’re fine. “Well, the clerk must have it by then.”

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the state election office reported that 48,295 signatures had been verified across the state. Cox said there were still a lot of referendum petition packages to deliver, and urged signature gatherers to make sure they meet the deadline.

“These are people who have a voice. They signed. We had to submit them, ”he said.

If the referendum is eligible for election, the tax reform law will be suspended until voters have the opportunity to decide its fate. The tax reform law was passed in December, after a month-long effort to find a solution to the stunted growth in sales tax revenue that funds a large part of the state budget.