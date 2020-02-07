The failure of Canucks to save a road trip goes deeper than the absence of Pettersson

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On a road trip that ended with a three-game losing streak, the biggest loss of Vancouver Canucks was the star center Elias Pettersson.

The 21-year-old National Hockey League rookie of the year was a playtime for the Canucks on Thursday, who immediately handed over three early goals to the Minnesota Wild before losing 4-2.

The good news is Pettersson, who took the pre-game warm-up after practicing on Wednesday, should be able to play against the Calgary Flames on Saturday when the Canucks are relieved to open a six-game homestand after playing of 10 of their last 14 races on the road. Vancouver has won nine consecutive games at Rogers Arena.

But the Canucks need to clear up more than the crushed knee or leg of Pettersson after giving up an average of 38 shots during a five-game road trip that soured after an impressive 2-0-1 start.

They were scored 8-2 in Minnesota and Boston, where Pettersson was injured on Tuesday by a late, non-sensitized hit in the boards by Bruins defender Matt Grzelyck. Pettersson ended that match but was unable to start the next one.

“It is bad if such a man gets hurt,” said veteran center Brandon Sutter. “Petey has shown that he can play through pain earlier and I think that tonight was just a bit too much discomfort. It’s hard when you know you can’t go, can’t push. We need him fresh here especially for him. Hopefully it’s only a few days.

House of the Canucks

“Today you could see in the warm-up that he just didn’t feel it. Hopefully it’s just a short-term activity. At the same time, the boys have to go one step further and we have to jump back the next game.”

Although the media were surprised when Pettersson was scratched, Canucks players knew that their top scorer might not be able to play and should have been mentally prepared to win without him.

But shortly thereafter the game began with Adam Gaudette between the first-line wingers J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, who went into a 10th consecutive game without scoring, the Canucks had dropped 3-0 to a Wild team that is expected to miss the play-offs again this spring.

Admittedly, there was a breakdown of Canuck’s defender Alex Edler at the Brad Hunt opening goal for Minnesota at 6:01 am, and an unusual giveaway behind the net by Vancouver goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom to set up Ryan Hartman’s goal making it 2 -0 was at 10: 39.

But Canucks penalty killers Miller and Tyler Myers split as opposite sides of the Red Sea to allow Kevin Fiala to make 3-0 at 4:20 PM, while Vancouver couldn’t get a puck past Minnesota back-goalie Alex Stalock until Miller scored on a great solo effort at 10:33 of the second period.

“Believe it or not, I didn’t mind sharing our game,” said Travis Green, Canuck’s coach. “You don’t usually say that if you’re lagging 3-0 after the first period. It felt like we looked good and missed some good chances. I felt we were unlucky after being 3-0 and if we could chip , we could find a way to come back and win the competition. “

The Canucks dominated the last 10 minutes of the period, but were unable to generate another goal or power play despite the intense pressure.

The Wild’s Zach Parise and Canucks’ Antoine Roussel exchanged goals in the third period, the latter came in with just 91 seconds and Vancouver skated six to four while he was down with three goals.

The momentum that the Canucks have generated by opening the road trip with determination and confidence with victories in San Jose and Brooklyn is now gone. Vancouver leads the Pacific Division with two points over the Vegas Golden Knights, but the Canucks play-off cushion has dropped to six points from 10 this week.

“It was a good start to the road trip,” said offside player Tanner Pearson. “Tonight, if we could have won this, he could have made it into a very good road trip. Of course there were a few bad bounces. But after a while there was a lot of hockey left. We came back from three goals earlier and were quite confident. We have generated many things on the net. But there is a difference between generating things on the net and finishing. “

The last shots were 37-26 for the Wild, but the Canucks had blocked 21 shots and missed the net in 14 other attempts.

“It just didn’t feel like the game got away like it was on the scoreboard,” Sutter said. “In the second, we came in 3-1 and had all those chances to get inside a goal. We just couldn’t get that second goal. That would have been a game changer. “

The Canucks only succeeded in six shots in the third period and are 5-7-0 in games without Pettersson since the Swede arrived in Vancouver at the start of last season.

“You can’t change your preparation or mindset while playing, whether someone is going in or out,” said Canucks captain Bo Horvat. “You just have to go and try to win a hockey game, and unfortunately we couldn’t do that tonight.”

With Gaudette in the first line, Sutter moved to the middle of the third line, while call-in minor Zack MacEwen entered the line-up. The Canucks also lost defender Oscar Fantenberg with an ‘upper body injury’. He can be replaced in the next game by veteran Jordie Benn, a healthy scratch in 17 of the last 18 games.