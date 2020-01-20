The FAI has allocated more than 2,000 tickets for the Slovak game

The FAI will receive 2,200 tickets for the Euro 2020 Play-Off in Slovakia on March 26.

Mick McCarthy’s team will face Slovakia in the play-off semi-final at Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava. The winner will meet either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on March 31.

The FAI has stated that it will “endeavor to serve the most loyal followers of the Republic of Ireland”.

The ticketing allocation structure introduced last year will bring the greatest benefits to fans.

A total of 65% is given to independent supporters who are members of Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs and Fans’ Direct.

Then 20% will be distributed to supporters from affiliated football leagues and more than 2,000 clubs that fall under their jurisdiction, Board and National Council members, players / employees and Club Ireland members.

The remaining 15% will receive supporters traveling with the FAI’s official travel partner, Abbey Travel.

Fans wishing to apply for tickets have been featured on their attendance lists of eight away games in the past two years.

The away ticket portal is open from today (Monday) and will close at midnight on Sunday, January 26th. The Slovak Football Association still has to confirm the ticket prices.